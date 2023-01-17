 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction podcast: Bengals present Bills with completely different challenge

The Cincinnati Bengals visit Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready, examining the key matchup between the Bengals' superb wideouts and the Bills' secondary, plus they take a look at how the Bills' offensive and defensive coordinators are game-planning for a team they faced less than three weeks ago.

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays.

