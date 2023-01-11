 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

PlayAction podcast: Areas of confidence, concern for Bills as playoffs begin

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Following an emotional week that included many positive updates on the recovery of safety Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan preview the matchup, while discussing strengths and potential weaknesses of the Bills entering the postseason.

PlayAction podcast recording GCR Audio

News sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan, right, at GCR Audio Recording Studios with GCR's Michael Bridges.

. . .

The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News