PlayAction podcast: Areas of confidence, concern for Bills as playoffs begin

Following an emotional week that included many positive updates on the recovery of safety Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round. The News' Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan preview the matchup, while discussing strengths and potential weaknesses of the Bills entering the postseason.
. . .
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most-anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays.