PlayAction podcast: After ugly preseason loss, the Bills have some tough decisions to make

The Bills suffered an ugly loss in Pittsburgh last week, but it is only preseason so Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald are using time on the PlayAction podcast to tell Bills fans what they should actually be concerned about.

In addition, injuries are forcing Mark and Katherine to take a closer look at the Bills offensive line as they try to figure out what the unit will look like in the regular season.

Also, Mark and Katherine discuss some "tough cuts" the Bills will have to make next week.

