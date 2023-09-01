Buffalo News Buffalo Bills reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Jay Skurski discuss the fallout from the recent roster cuts, what the Bills' plan is at middle linebacker and what the team is working toward as it prepares to open the 2023 NFL season against the New York Jets.
The Buffalo News PlayAction podcast is fueled by Picasso's Pizza.
The PlayAction podcast: Katherine Fitzgerald and Jay Skurski provide sharp conversation about the latest on the Bills, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the players and coaches.