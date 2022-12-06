PlayAction podcast: A lot has changed since previous Bills-Jets matchup

The Buffalo Bills' running attack has looked better since the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, and it also has a different feel with rookie James Cook seeing increased touches. The Bills' defense is also much different, given the returns of linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss this, plus what to expect from New York Jets quarterback Mike White, as they get you ready for Sunday's AFC East matchup.
The PlayAction podcast: Concise analysis throughout the most anticipated Bills season in a generation. Fitzgerald and Gaughan provide 15 minutes of sharp conversation on the game ahead, combining their extensive knowledge of X's and O's NFL strategy with deep insight of the Bills’ players and coaches. Find it most Wednesdays throughout the season.