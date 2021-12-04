PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is on pace to set the NFL rookie record for completion percentage.
Jones is connecting on 70.3% of his passes, which ranks third in the NFL this season and would surpass the rookie record set by Dallas’ Dak Prescott (67.8%) in 2018.
It’s no surprise to anyone. Jones completed 77.4% of his passes last season for Alabama and led the nation in accuracy within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
Yet it’s worth noting how smart New England is in bringing along rookies.
The Patriots’ scheme takes advantage of Jones’ best traits while not putting him into high-risk situations. Examples:
• New England asks Jones to make a lot of safe throws to running backs. The Patriots are tied for seventh in the NFL in percentage of targets to running backs (22%).
• New England signed two veteran tight ends in the offseason in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Neither have been big producers, but they are security blankets for a rookie QB. The Pats’ rank tied for 10th in percentage of targets by tight ends.
• Play-action passes tend to give a quarterback a cleaner initial pocket. Jones ranks ninth in percentage of play-action pass attempts (28.4%), according to Pro Football Focus. Jones ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage on play action at 77.1%, behind only Seattle’s Russell Wilson (77.4%). Jones was 11 for 11 for 169 yards on play action in last week’s win over Tennessee.
This isn’t to suggest play-action covers up any Jones weakness. It’s just smart. The Bills’ Josh Allen has the most play-action dropbacks in the league and the fifth-highest play-action percentage among starters (32.8%).
• They don’t ask Jones to be a hero. On third-and-long situations, they’re expert at throwing screen passes. Or a fade pass down the sideline. Jones ranks 11th in yards on screen passes, according to PFF.
• They coach him up to not play desperate because he can trust that the Patriots’ great defense is keeping the team in the game.
• Jones takes advantage of off zone coverage. He leads the league in completions on out-routes, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Yes, Jones is doing a lot of dink-and-dunk damage. But Tom Brady did mostly dink-and-dunk damage his first year, too. Jones ranks 21st in percentage of his throws that go 20-plus yards downfield.
But he can throw downfield. He has 41 attempts on throws 20-plus yards downfield. Josh Allen has 50. Allen has a far better yards-per-attempt average on deep throws than Jones (18.0 to 11.4). The Patriots are good at asking Jones to go deep in optimal situations.
“The Mac Jones ‘not athletic enough, can’t make enough off schedule plays’ narrative is dying a slow painful death with each win," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said.
After making nine turnovers the first six games, Jones has three the past six.
“Obviously, his turnovers have kind of slimmed down these last few games,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “I think he’s kind of found a rhythm, and he’s got good players around him. They run well, he throws the ball well, and his receivers catch the football well. That’s a good formula for a win right there, so he’s playing pretty well.”
Jones is proving this year he is a winning NFL quarterback. The only question is how high is his ceiling? In the playoffs, when the opposing quarterback is making some spectacular plays to lift his team, can Jones do it too?
Patriots defensive plan. The Patriots like to play a lot of man coverage underneath, but you never know for sure what they'll do. Against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, they opted for more zone coverage. With high winds expected, the Pats just might play man coverage across the board when the Bills are into the wind and not worry about any throw beyond 20 yards.
One challenge with the New England defense is their shifting personnel. They can play man coverage with five DBs, six DBs or seven DBs. The quarterback has to figure out on the fly, where is the good matchup? The Patriots like to play a “big nickel” a lot, with a third safety as the fifth defensive back. But safety Kyle Dugger, an emerging star in his second year, is on the Covid-19 list. That hurts the Pats. Veteran free safety Devin McCourty has played 92% of the snaps. Dugger has played 81% and Adrian Phillips 80%, according to ESPN.
Matchup watch. Pats star edge rusher Matthew Judon lines up over right tackle about two-thirds of the time, which would put him over rookie Spencer Brown. Judon is a lot better rushing the passer than defending the run. You can bet the Pats don’t want Allen escaping the pocket to the right. Will Judon be the “contain” rush man? Or will they let Judon attack against Dion Dawkins and put someone else in a contain-rush role off right tackle?
The 30,000-foot view. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is overdue to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Under Kraft, the Pats have made 10 Super Bowls and won six. If that isn't enough, his hiring of Belichick in 2000 should be the slam-dunk credit that puts him in the hall. Ravens owner Art Modell advised Kraft against hiring Belichick. And Kraft hired Belichick despite having to pay a virtual extortion price to get him. Belichick was under contract with the Jets. As Seth Wickersham re-tells in his excellent new book, “It’s Better to be Feared,” Kraft offered then-Jets general manager Bill Parcells second- and third-round picks to get Belichick. Mike Holmgren, held in far higher esteem than Belichick at the time, had been hired away from Green Bay to Seattle just a year earlier for a second-round pick. Parcells held firm for a No. 1. Kraft had a backup plan in place to hire well-regarded Dom Capers, who was available. But Kraft pondered for about five hours, called Parcells back and coughed up the first-round pick. Kraft has been influential in many ways, including being a leading figure in ending the 2011 lockout. But he shouldn’t even need his leaguewide credits to get a bust in Canton.
Stats for the road. It’s odd that despite a good running game, the Pats are only 24th in red-zone efficiency, at 55%. (The Bills are tied for 11th.) The Pats’ defense, however, is third best at preventing TDs in the red zone. ... Watch out for the kicking game. The Pats have ranked in the top half of the Rick Gosselin ranking of NFL special teams 13 straight years. They’ve ranked in the top 6 for special teams in 8 of the last 11 years. Both the Bills and Pats have been great at kick coverage this season. Pats punter Jake Bailey is sixth in net average. Buffalo’s Matt Haack is 23rd.