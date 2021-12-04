PlayAction: Pats' scheme helps Mac Jones, but his accuracy is outstanding

Matchup watch. Pats star edge rusher Matthew Judon lines up over right tackle about two-thirds of the time, which would put him over rookie Spencer Brown. Judon is a lot better rushing the passer than defending the run. You can bet the Pats don’t want Allen escaping the pocket to the right. Will Judon be the “contain” rush man? Or will they let Judon attack against Dion Dawkins and put someone else in a contain-rush role off right tackle?

The 30,000-foot view. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is overdue to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Under Kraft, the Pats have made 10 Super Bowls and won six. If that isn't enough, his hiring of Belichick in 2000 should be the slam-dunk credit that puts him in the hall. Ravens owner Art Modell advised Kraft against hiring Belichick. And Kraft hired Belichick despite having to pay a virtual extortion price to get him. Belichick was under contract with the Jets. As Seth Wickersham re-tells in his excellent new book, “It’s Better to be Feared,” Kraft offered then-Jets general manager Bill Parcells second- and third-round picks to get Belichick. Mike Holmgren, held in far higher esteem than Belichick at the time, had been hired away from Green Bay to Seattle just a year earlier for a second-round pick. Parcells held firm for a No. 1. Kraft had a backup plan in place to hire well-regarded Dom Capers, who was available. But Kraft pondered for about five hours, called Parcells back and coughed up the first-round pick. Kraft has been influential in many ways, including being a leading figure in ending the 2011 lockout. But he shouldn’t even need his leaguewide credits to get a bust in Canton.