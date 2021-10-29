PlayAction: Nonstop emphasis on takeaways pays off for Bills since 2017

In the Week 2 game in Miami six weeks ago, the Dolphins didn’t man up as much early. They blitzed on only three of Allen’s first 24 dropbacks through the first drive of the third quarter. At that point, the Bills led 21-0. Then, they started calling more blitzes. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones have been dealing with minor soft-tissue ailments. We’ll see if coach Brian Flores sticks with his attacking personality.

Stefon Diggs was expecting plenty of man coverage.

“It’s going to be a man-to-man game,” he said. “I watched the game from the second game of the season, and they’re definitely a man-to-man team. They play single high and they play bump and run. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. They’re some of the best corners and some of the most athletic. Speed. Strong. It’s definitely going to be a test for us and something I look forward to. ... You get to play them twice, so you get another opportunity to play guys. I feel like, offensively, we didn’t play our best ball and we get another opportunity to go out there this weekend.”