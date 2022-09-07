PlayAction newsletter Sept. 7, 2022: Getting one-on-ones for Miller, Oliver

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Sept. 7, 2022

Intriguing Miller-Oliver combo on pass-rushing downs

Great pass rushers will be on display in the NFL opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

The Rams used Von Miller and Aaron Donald together to create one-on-one matchups last season. Let’s take a look at how the Rams do it with the great Donald and how the Bills surely will use Miller and Ed Oliver together this season.

Here’s a play from the Rams’ playoff win over Arizona last January:

The Rams put Miller in a “Wide 9” alignment on the same side as Donald. They put a defensive tackle directly over the center. For Arizona, this created a one-on-one situation for Donald and Miller on one side of the formation and a three blockers on two Rams on the other side. Actually, it was four-on-two because the Cardinals kept a tight end in to block. Miller beat the left tackle and sacked Kyler Murray.

Watch for the Rams to do this for Donald on Thursday – and let’s see how much the Bills do it with Miller and Oliver to the same side.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 15 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for Thursday night's opener. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

More on how the Bills might use Von Miller in tandem with Ed Oliver in pass-rushing situations, plus how Miller's locker room presence impacts his teammates.

The greatest uncertainties facing the Bills entering this season.

Key matchups to keep an eye on vs. the Rams.

