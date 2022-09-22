 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction newsletter Sept. 22, 2022: What Bills are up against in Tua Tagovailoa

  • Updated
PlayAction horizontal logo

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Sept. 22, 2022

Can Tua repeat what he did a week ago?

This play stood out in the second half of the Dolphins' opener against the Patriots. The Dolphins ran Tyreek Hill in motion, revealing the Patriots were in a zone defense. Miami sent Jaylen Waddle to kind of clear out against a single high safety.

Hill came in right behind him. It's one of those drill it, show-your-arm-talent throws and Tua wasn't confident and put the ball in the dirt. He missed a wide open receiver. 

Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa 1

Against Baltimore, Miami got back in the game with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Hill. Just a brutally blown coverage by Baltimore. The Ravens left fourth-round rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis on an island.

They put eight guys up at the line of scrimmage, threatening a blitz. It looked like single-high coverage; it was supposed to be Cover-2. A safety was supposed to go back. Nobody goes back.

That's the kind of massive coverage bust you never see from the Bills with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa 2

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for Bills-Dolphins on Sunday. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

  • Who has been exceeding expectations for the Bills.
  • Where there's still room for improvement.
  • Is Tua Tagovailoa legit? How he will match up with a depleted Bills secondary.

LISTEN HERE

FURTHER INSIGHT

  • The Bills’ run defense passed a “thunder test” against Tennessee. Next is more of a lightning test for the run defense in Miami. Read more
  • Two games in for the Bills' defense, the main questions revolve around availability for Sunday’s game. Read more
  • Ken Dorsey is giving the offense all the things the fans loved about former coordinator Brian Daboll’s approach, and perhaps kicking up the versatility knob a notch. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

