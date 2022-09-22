PlayAction newsletter Sept. 22, 2022: What Bills are up against in Tua Tagovailoa

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Sept. 22, 2022

Can Tua repeat what he did a week ago?

This play stood out in the second half of the Dolphins' opener against the Patriots. The Dolphins ran Tyreek Hill in motion, revealing the Patriots were in a zone defense. Miami sent Jaylen Waddle to kind of clear out against a single high safety.

Hill came in right behind him. It's one of those drill it, show-your-arm-talent throws and Tua wasn't confident and put the ball in the dirt. He missed a wide open receiver.

Against Baltimore, Miami got back in the game with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Hill. Just a brutally blown coverage by Baltimore. The Ravens left fourth-round rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis on an island.

They put eight guys up at the line of scrimmage, threatening a blitz. It looked like single-high coverage; it was supposed to be Cover-2. A safety was supposed to go back. Nobody goes back.

That's the kind of massive coverage bust you never see from the Bills with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for Bills-Dolphins on Sunday. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

Who has been exceeding expectations for the Bills.

Where there's still room for improvement.

Is Tua Tagovailoa legit? How he will match up with a depleted Bills secondary.

FURTHER INSIGHT

Two games in for the Bills' defense, the main questions revolve around availability for Sunday's game.

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.