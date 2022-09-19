 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction newsletter Sept. 19, 2022: Titans use Henry to set up in-breaking routes

  • Updated
  • 0
PlayAction horizontal logo

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Sept. 19, 2022

Defending the 'in-breakers'

Ryan Tannehill’s favorite throws are on in-breaking routes – slants, digs and posts.

Let’s see if the Bills’ defense can anticipate some of these in-breakers and make some plays on the ball in the home opener this evening.

Tannehill is good at throwing these in-breaking routes and there’s a good reason they work well for the Titans. With superstar running back Derrick Henry, last season the Titans ran the most of any team on first down – 61%.

They faced a heavy box – eight or more defenders near the line of scrimmage – the second-most in the NFL – on 35% of their running plays. With more people near the line of scrimmage, the idea is to get them to bite on the run and throw in behind them.

Cincinnati defended these in-breakers well in the AFC Divisional playoffs last season. On the first play of the game, Bengals safety Jesse Bates anticipated an in-breaker, and stepped in front for an interception.

Here’s the play:

Titans

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' home opener tonight. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

  • Is there room for growth for this Bills offense that is already operating in midseason form?
  • Why the quietest member of the Bills' defensive line, DaQuan Jones, is vastly underrated.
  • More on why Tannehill is so successful throwing in-breaking routes to his wide receivers.

LISTEN HERE

FURTHER INSIGHT

  • Taron Johnson plays the slot cornerback position on the Bills’ defense. It’s a misnomer. It doesn’t do him justice. He should be called the “slot cornerbacker.” Read more
  • DaQuan Jones' nonchalant demeanor provides an important contrast within the Bills' facility. Read more
  • Derrick Henry, a generational talent, is someone who’s worth the price of admission all by himself, a player who fans 30 years from now will say, "I saw that guy play live." Read more
  • Josh Allen thinks the Titans are “as tough as anybody.” It starts up front, he says, with Jeffery Simmons and Bud Dupree, and the talent flows back from there. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans

“Every game has different situations in it, and you have to be prepared to make adjustments and go with the flow,” Josh Allen said. “So, on top of that, they've got one of the best coaches in the league in Vrabel, and he does a lot of good things. And again, he's going to have them extremely motivated here.”

Watch now: Canisius QB Nicholas Penuvchev on the team’s win

