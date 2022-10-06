PlayAction newsletter Oct. 6, 2022: Bills can exploit Steelers LBs in zone coverage

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 6, 2022

Steelers can't live in man-to-man, either



Here is an example of how the Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers can be exploited in zone coverage. This is a 28-yard pass the Jets completed against the Steelers last week.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (41) doesn't get deep enough, leaving the middle in a two-deep coverage wide open for Zach Wilson (2) and Elijah Moore (8).

Devin Bush (55) hasn't been great in coverage, either. The Pittsburgh cornerbacks, aside from No. 1 guy Cameron Sutton, are exploitable, so the Steelers can't live in man-to-man coverage.

Their edge-rushing depth isn't great without injured star pass rusher T.J. Watt. DeMarvin Leal (98) and Malik Reed (50) are rotational edge rushers who are not big producers.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 15 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' next game. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

How the depleted Bills secondary is exceeding expectations.

Josh Allen has started the season on a historic passing clip.

Why it's not the ideal scenario for Kenny Pickett to be making his first start for the Steelers.

