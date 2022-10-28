 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PlayAction newsletter Oct. 28, 2022: Packers receivers are struggling to create separation

  • Updated
BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 28, 2022

What's wrong with Green Bay's offense?

The Green Bay Packers' plan to replace Davante Adams is looking faulty, because they have no replacement for him.

They are not geting any separation from their wideouts this season. They have a horizontal passing offense.

A play emblematic of this came in Green Bay's Week Three matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers threw an intercetption over the middle on a pass intended for tight end Robert Tonyan. The Bucs were playing two-deep, man-under. There was nowhere to go with the ball, because there was no separation.

Packers Bucs

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 11 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' Sunday night matchup with the Packers. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

  • What's going on with the AFC East? Are the 5-2 Jets for real?
  • Stefon Diggs is putting up mind-boggling numbers and it is time everyone takes notice.
  • More on the Packers' struggles.

LISTEN HERE

FURTHER INSIGHT

  • The Packers play a decent amount of man coverage underneath with help over the top. It will be interesting to see the separation the Bills’ wideouts get. Read more
  • Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are a cautionary tale for the Bills and their fans. Read more
  • After having surgery, Micah Hyde spent some time in San Diego with his family. But soon, it sank in how hard it was to watch his team from afar. Read more
  • What’s going to happen to Zack Moss after this season? Plus, other questions in the latest Bills Mailbag. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

