PlayAction newsletter Oct. 28, 2022: Packers receivers are struggling to create separation

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 28, 2022

What's wrong with Green Bay's offense?

The Green Bay Packers' plan to replace Davante Adams is looking faulty, because they have no replacement for him.

They are not geting any separation from their wideouts this season. They have a horizontal passing offense.

A play emblematic of this came in Green Bay's Week Three matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Rodgers threw an intercetption over the middle on a pass intended for tight end Robert Tonyan. The Bucs were playing two-deep, man-under. There was nowhere to go with the ball, because there was no separation.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 11 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' Sunday night matchup with the Packers. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

What's going on with the AFC East? Are the 5-2 Jets for real?

Stefon Diggs is putting up mind-boggling numbers and it is time everyone takes notice.

More on the Packers' struggles.

