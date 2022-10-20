PlayAction newsletter Oct. 20, 2022: Matt Milano's underrated play-making

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Preventing a big play

Here is an example of Matt Milano's underrated play-making, as shown early in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory in Kansas City.

The Bills blitzed, which left Milano alone in space vs. rookie Isiah Pacheco, who runs a 4.37 40.

Milano read the play and tackled him for a 3-yard loss. If Milano missed the tackle, Pacheco has a big gainer. The Bills held Kansas City to a field goal on the drive.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis for you each week. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

A quick look back at the game of the season that lived up to its billing.

It's an impressive 5-1 start, but how can the Bills evolve down the stretch?

Games to watch on the rest of the Bills' schedule, plus what players can make a bigger impact.

FURTHER INSIGHT

The Bills have shown defensive coordinators they’re not going to simply settle for the checkdown to the hot receiver all the time. Read more

Time and again, Mitch Morse openly expresses his comfort with giving everything he feels its proper weight. He admits when things are hard, and he picks apart why. There is clarity in the complexity. Read more

