 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PlayAction newsletter Oct. 20, 2022: Matt Milano's underrated play-making

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
PlayAction horizontal logo

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 20, 2022

Preventing a big play

Here is an example of Matt Milano's underrated play-making, as shown early in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory in Kansas City.

The Bills blitzed, which left Milano alone in space vs. rookie Isiah Pacheco, who runs a 4.37 40.

Milano read the play and tackled him for a 3-yard loss. If Milano missed the tackle, Pacheco has a big gainer. The Bills held Kansas City to a field goal on the drive.

Matt Milano play

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis for you each week. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

People are also reading…

  • A quick look back at the game of the season that lived up to its billing.
  • It's an impressive 5-1 start, but how can the Bills evolve down the stretch?
  • Games to watch on the rest of the Bills' schedule, plus what players can make a bigger impact.

LISTEN HERE

FURTHER INSIGHT

  • The Bills have shown defensive coordinators they’re not going to simply settle for the checkdown to the hot receiver all the time. Read more
  • Time and again, Mitch Morse openly expresses his comfort with giving everything he feels its proper weight. He admits when things are hard, and he picks apart why. There is clarity in the complexity. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sabres jerseys through the years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News