 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PlayAction newsletter Oct. 13, 2022: Allen's sense for a flat-footed safety is unreal

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
PlayAction horizontal logo

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Oct. 13, 2022

Like Neo in 'The Matrix'

Here is another look at the play the Bills ran that resulted in Josh Allen's second touchdown pass to Gabe Davis against the Steelers.

Davis gets a great free release and runs past cornerback Levi Wallace. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in position in the deep half of the field, as the Steelers are in what looks like a three-deep zone.

Stefon Diggs is open up the left seam, but Allen said he sensed Fitzpatrick was a little flat-footed and opted to throw to Davis.

These elite quarterbacks are special. How do you see that in a tenth of a second?

Josh Allen Gabe Davis Steelers

People are also reading…

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for Bills vs. Chiefs. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

  • More on the second Allen-to-Davis touchdown against the Steelers.
  • How the Chiefs have fared without Tyreek Hill.
  • Weaknesses the Bills can exploit, even when the Chiefs are on offense.

LISTEN HERE

FURTHER INSIGHT

  • For the offensive tackles, the benefit of home-field advantage matters at least a little, more than other positions, even if they don’t want to admit it. Kansas City and Buffalo are two of the toughest places to play in the NFL, with two of the most rabid fan bases. The deafening noise from the home crowd when the opponent has the ball gives at least a small edge to the home team’s edge rushers. Read more
  • The Bills rank seventh in the NFL in usage of run-pass option plays, at 17.3%, according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas City is first at 20.6%. The Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, have been at the forefront of RPO usage in recent years. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

Observations: Bills getting healthier at a good time with Chiefs on tap

The trip to Arrowhead Stadium is more than just a Week 6 matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams. Rather, it’s a rematch of what many consider to be the best game ever played – unless you call 716 home – Kansas City’s divisional victory over the Bills in last year’s playoffs.

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

Bills Mailbag: Is it time to pay Jordan Poyer?

"Poyer has done everything asked of him from the time he signed with the Bills," writes Jay Skurski. "As his All-Pro selection last season and his first four games this year have shown, he’s still playing at an elite level. This promises to be a tough call for general manager Brandon Beane."

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News