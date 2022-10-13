PlayAction newsletter Oct. 13, 2022: Allen's sense for a flat-footed safety is unreal

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Like Neo in 'The Matrix'

Here is another look at the play the Bills ran that resulted in Josh Allen's second touchdown pass to Gabe Davis against the Steelers.

Davis gets a great free release and runs past cornerback Levi Wallace. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is in position in the deep half of the field, as the Steelers are in what looks like a three-deep zone.

Stefon Diggs is open up the left seam, but Allen said he sensed Fitzpatrick was a little flat-footed and opted to throw to Davis.

These elite quarterbacks are special. How do you see that in a tenth of a second?

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 12 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for Bills vs. Chiefs. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

More on the second Allen-to-Davis touchdown against the Steelers.

How the Chiefs have fared without Tyreek Hill.

Weaknesses the Bills can exploit, even when the Chiefs are on offense.

FURTHER INSIGHT

For the offensive tackles, the benefit of home-field advantage matters at least a little, more than other positions, even if they don't want to admit it. Kansas City and Buffalo are two of the toughest places to play in the NFL, with two of the most rabid fan bases. The deafening noise from the home crowd when the opponent has the ball gives at least a small edge to the home team's edge rushers.

The Bills rank seventh in the NFL in usage of run-pass option plays, at 17.3%, according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas City is first at 20.6%. The Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, have been at the forefront of RPO usage in recent years.

