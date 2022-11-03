PlayAction newsletter Nov. 3, 2022: Zach Wilson faces unfavorable matchup vs. Bills

BY MARK GAUGHAN

Nov. 3, 2022

Jets QB is under pressure

Zach Wilson is still a young quarterback. Maybe the light will go on for him, but the light is not on right now. He has the lowest completion percentage among all starters in the NFL when he's under pressure in the pocket (19%), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Jets quarterback displayed some mind-boggling decision-making last week against the Patriots.

Here is a look at one of his interceptions, while rolling out to his right, under heat, with Matthew Judon chasing him.

Wilson should have just given up on the play. Instead, he throws it for a tight end running an intermediate or deep over route. It wasn't even close.

Devin McCourty, the Patriots' free safety, picked it off on the sideline.

Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 15 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' next game. In this week's PlayAction podcast:

A look at whose stock is up and whose is down, seven games into this Bills season.

How the Bills will divvy up snap counts at cornerback with Tre White returning.

Are the Jets a legitimate threat to the Bills this week?

FURTHER INSIGHT

What we have come to learn watching Josh Allen the past four-plus seasons is that while he definitely trained himself to excel in a pro-style offense, he also possesses a slew of impossible-to-teach traits that have made him a Most Valuable Player candidate. Read more

that have made him a Most Valuable Player candidate. Read more Tre’Davious White said different movements, like running side to side, feel “natural,” but he doesn’t shy away from the fact that it’s an ongoing recovery . He also doesn’t downplay the strides he’s already made. Read more

. He also doesn’t downplay the strides he’s already made. Read more Stefon Diggs is playing out of the slot 34% this year, up from 21.5% last year. Read more

34% this year, up from 21.5% last year. Read more Tim Settle had begun to literally tell himself he couldn’t have nice things until he got a sack. He cut off some treats, saying he had to wait until he got his next sack. There was a touch of external pressure. Read more

Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.