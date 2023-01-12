PlayAction newsletter: Jaelan Phillips could cause problems for Bills

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Jan. 12, 2023
Rushing from the inside
Miami defensive end Jaelan Phillips had a good game in Buffalo three weeks ago, getting a sack and four other hurries on the quarterback.
He's an edge rusher with seven sacks this year, but he's also tough rushing in passing situations from a defensive tackle position because he's too quick for interior offensive linemen.
Here in a game against Cleveland, he lined up at defensive tackle and ran a twist with Melvin Ingram to get a sack on Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett:
Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 15 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' next game. In this week's PlayAction podcast:
People are also reading…
- Recounting a postgame conversation with Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who marveled at Josh Allen's continued progression.
- Mark likes the state of the Bills' running game, especially James Cook's emergence and how he is running hard between the tackles.
- Katherine is interested to see how the Bills' pass rush will produce in the playoffs, without the closer, Von Miller, the Bills were counting on having.
FURTHER INSIGHT
- It’s the playoffs. The heat is on. And for this week, for sure, the pressure is on the Bills way more than the Dolphins. Read more
- The Bills improved over last season on seven of their eight position units, according to The News’ weekly position-by-position grading. The only position that saw a drop in its average grade was the defensive backfield, which is no surprise, given the loss of safety Micah Hyde to injury. Read more
- Three days after a horrifying scene in Cincinnati came a major update: Damar Hamlin was awake and making remarkable progress. Then, three days after that, Hamlin watched from the hospital as the Bills got an emotional win with Hamlin on their hearts. And, finally, three days after the game came the next incredible development: Hamlin headed home. Read more
Have thoughts on PlayAction? Send Mark a note at mgaughan@buffnews.com.