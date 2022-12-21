PlayAction newsletter Dec. 22, 2022: Bills' safeties will be on alert for deep throws by Fields

BY MARK GAUGHAN
Dec. 22, 2022
Bears do throw downfield
The Chicago Bears rank last in the NFL in pass attempts and last in passing yards this season. But quarterback Justin Fields ranks first among NFL starters in percentage of attempts (17%) that go deep, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bills' safeties will have to be on guard for deep attempts when Fields does throw.
Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan provide 15 minutes of concise analysis to get you ready for the Bills' next game. In this week's PlayAction podcast:
- Were the Bills' struggles against the run a one-off issue, or will this problem linger?
- Taking a look at the potential AFC playoff field.
- Does bad weather neutralize the talent disparity between Bills and Bears?
FURTHER INSIGHT
- Leslie Frazier has watched his Bills defense play fundamentally sound, assignment-sound football for the better part of six years. He’s not about to get panicky after a poor run-stopping performance against the Dolphins. Read more
- Josh Allen was 6 of 7 for 80 yards vs. rushes of five men or more Saturday night, according to Buffalo News charting. Plus, the Bills drew two defensive penalties on blitzes. Read more
- Saturday night showed opponents that no player on the Bills' offense can be left unaccounted for, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey evolves in the ways he mixes in pass catchers. Read more
