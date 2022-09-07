The onus will be on the Buffalo Bills’ new and improved front four to make a big impact in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Getting pressure with just four pass rushers is by far the preferred path to success against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kills the blitz. He had the best passer rating in the NFL last year – 131.4 – against pass rushes of five or more men. He had 16 touchdown passes and one interception against the blitz.

As last season went on, nobody wanted to blitz Stafford.

He faced the third-lowest percentage of blitzes in the NFL – 21.6% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was by far the least blitzed QB in the NFL at 14.8%. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger was second at 21.1%, but that wasn’t because defenses feared Big Ben. There was no need to blitz Roethlisberger because the Steelers’ offensive line was bad and he got rid of the ball so quickly.

“We stay in attack mode,” Stafford said this week of the Rams’ philosophy. “I think that’s what makes us a really good football team.”

The Bills, of course, never have been a big blitzing defense under coordinator Leslie Frazier. Last year, the Bills blitzed 23% of pass plays, according to Buffalo News charting. That ranked 19th most in the league, according to Football Outsiders.

The fact Stafford is so good at recognizing and beating the blitz allows coach Sean McVay more scheme flexibility.

The Rams used the most empty-backfield formations in the NFL last year – 17% of the offensive snaps. With a lot of quarterbacks, the empty backfield is an invitation to blitz, because there only are five pass protectors. Like the Chiefs with Mahomes, the Rams love getting five receivers into the pass pattern.

The Rams will even go empty on first-and-10 and second-and-12 situations. It also was a reflection of McVay’s confidence in his offensive line. The Rams were No. 1 in the NFL in ESPN’s pass block win rate last year.

“They do a good job of changing things up, going from their under-center offense they run, then they’ll spread you out empty,” said Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. “Some offenses focus on one thing. I feel like it keeps you honest.”

The Rams lost their best lineman, slam-dunk Hall of Fame left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who retired. Will the Rams’ O-line take a step back? Center Brian Allen is average. Right guard Coleman Shelton, undrafted in 2018, is a new starter. The Bills’ front four make them pay when they go empty?

If the Bills can get Stafford under pressure, the opportunity exists to capitalize. He threw an NFL-high 17 interceptions last year.

Job No. 1: The wide zone run play is a cornerstone of the Rams’ offense. It sets up the play-action passing offense and bootleg plays.

“It sets up the boots,” Rousseau said. “They’re pulling down the linebackers, pulling down the secondary.”

That opens up big swaths of the secondary, if the defense isn’t containing the run.

It’s important for the defensive ends in the Bills’ defense to set a firm edge. We’re expecting that to be a strength of the defensive ends, especially the 6-foot-6 Rousseau. His upper body looks stronger than last year.

“I feel I’m a lot better than I was a year ago and also than I was at the end of last season,” Rousseau said.

The AD Effect: Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald had 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits last season. He gets the most attention for his pass rushing, but his impact on the Rams’ run defense is just as huge.

The Rams played two-high safeties on 73% of snaps last season, according to Sports Info Solutions, meaning they’re comfortable stopping the run with six defenders. That’s because Donald kind of counts as two defenders in the run front. The Rams ranked sixth best against the run last year (allowing 103 yards a game), despite using such a high percentage of light boxes.

Donald usually lines up slightly more over the left guard (Rodger Saffold) but he will be positioned all across the front during the game.

“He has what we like to call a large toolbox,” said Bills right guard Ryan Bates. “Because he’s so good at what he does, he has the opportunity in that defense to basically just play ball. The other defensive linemen can play their techniques but he jumps around the blocks – the hop chop, the hop swim, the bull rush. He has this array of moves that you have to prepare for. You can’t bet on him doing one thing because he has the green light from the coaches to do what he wants to make the play. ... They will rush five defenders in order to get one-on-one matchups. Usually, if there’s any kind of game, chances are Aaron Donald is going to be on the opposite side because they want him in a one on one.”

Like a cornerback going against an elite receiver, the Bills’ linemen must try to remain calm when Donald makes a big play.

“You move on to the next play,” Bates said. “We like to have short-term memory. You can’t live in the good, you can’t live in the bad.”

Brother in law: Bills receivers coach Chad Hall is the brother in law of Stafford. Hall’s sister, Kelly, met Stafford when the two were attending the University of Georgia. Hall is an Atlanta native who played at the Air Force Academy and spent four seasons in the NFL as a receiver for the Eagles, 49ers and Chiefs. He has been a Bills aide since 2017.

Stafford said he and Hall spend more time talking about family than football.

“The majority of the time we get away from it,” Stafford said. “I’m checking in on his kids, he’s checking in on his sister and our kids. He’s one of my best friends to be honest with you, a guy I’ve spent a ton of offseason time with. I think even if I wasn’t married to his sister, we’d be really good buddies, too. I appreciate him. I spent a lot of offseasons early in my career (with him). He was still running routes for the Eagles or the Chiefs or somebody. And I was throwing to him in the offseason in Atlanta. I’ve played a bunch of golf with the guy. Chad’s a great coach, an up-and-coming guy whose desire to work is second to none. It’ll be fun going up against him. Obviously, he’s not in the pads but he’ll be running up and down the sidelines like a madman like he usually does cheering them on.”

Stats for the road: The Rams are 48-1 under McVay since 2017 when leading at halftime, including playoffs. McVay, entering his sixth year, still is only 36 years old. He’s 55-26. ... Cooper Kupp ran a pedestrian 4.62 time in the 40-yard dash out of Eastern Washington (the alma mater of retired Bills safety Kurt Schulz). But that’s not an indication of Kupp's elite short-area quickness. Kupp averaged 3.6 yards of separation from the defender at the time of the catch, tied for fifth best in the NFL last year among those with 50-plus catches, according to Next Gen Stats.