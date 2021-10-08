PlayAction: Josh Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes

“They're extremely versatile on defense,” Allen said. “They got safeties that will cover receivers, tight ends, running backs. They got corners that will cover everybody on the field, too. They'll give you different looks, play man from different looks. So, they really, really switched it up on you. So just making sure we're right on our reads and understanding for me pressure, getting the ball out and getting the ball out to the right guy, and giving ourselves a chance to catch and run. The defense presents a really, really tough challenge. And film review, pressure review, that's going to be huge for us this week, making sure protections are good. And when we're not protected, I got to make a good decision with the football.”

Allen didn’t handle it well last year. Spagnuolo blitzed Allen 36% in the two meetings – 15 times in the regular-season game and 17 times in the AFC final. And 13 of the 17 times in the latter meeting was a “big” blitz with six or seven rushers.

Allen was great against the blitz overall last year. In 17 games against blitzes (not counting the Chiefs), he completed 71% of his passes for 10.4 yards per attempt with 15 TDs, one INT and a passer rating of 120.7, according to Buffalo News charts. In two games against the Chiefs, when K.C. blitzed, he completed 48% for 5.0 yards per attempt with one TD, no INTs and a passer rating of 76.6.