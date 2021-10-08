PlayAction: Josh Allen faces boom-or-bust opportunities vs. K.C.'s big blitzes

The Kansas City Chiefs play a boom-or-bust defensive style.
It’s a great philosophy when you know your offense is likely to score 30 points every game.
How many times can Josh Allen make the Chiefs go “bust?” It’s a fascinating matchup – Allen vs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo – in Sunday night’s showdown.
The Chiefs like to play a lot of man coverage and they like to blitz. They ranked fifth last year in percentage of blitzes at 35%, according to Football Outsiders.
But they’re not an all-out-blitz, all-the-time team like the Baltimore Ravens. This year, they’re blitzing 30.6%, according to Pro Football Focus. They sat back against Chargers QB Justin Herbert and played more coverage, blitzing only 22%. Against Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Spagnuolo attacked, blitzing 47%.
The thing about the Chiefs’ defense is, when they blitz, they like to go big. Kansas City rushed six or more men at the passer a league-high 15% last season. They ranked third in blitzes by defensive backs.
It puts pressure on the quarterback to make difficult, quick decisions. And it can lead to big plays allowed. Kansas City already has given up a league-high five pass plays of 40 or more yards. It has yielded the eighth-most 20-plus yards passes. It gave up the ninth most last year. That’s a lot for a Super Bowl team.
“They're extremely versatile on defense,” Allen said. “They got safeties that will cover receivers, tight ends, running backs. They got corners that will cover everybody on the field, too. They'll give you different looks, play man from different looks. So, they really, really switched it up on you. So just making sure we're right on our reads and understanding for me pressure, getting the ball out and getting the ball out to the right guy, and giving ourselves a chance to catch and run. The defense presents a really, really tough challenge. And film review, pressure review, that's going to be huge for us this week, making sure protections are good. And when we're not protected, I got to make a good decision with the football.”
Allen didn’t handle it well last year. Spagnuolo blitzed Allen 36% in the two meetings – 15 times in the regular-season game and 17 times in the AFC final. And 13 of the 17 times in the latter meeting was a “big” blitz with six or seven rushers.
Allen was great against the blitz overall last year. In 17 games against blitzes (not counting the Chiefs), he completed 71% of his passes for 10.4 yards per attempt with 15 TDs, one INT and a passer rating of 120.7, according to Buffalo News charts. In two games against the Chiefs, when K.C. blitzed, he completed 48% for 5.0 yards per attempt with one TD, no INTs and a passer rating of 76.6.
“He's one of the best in the business,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said of Spagnuolo. “And, you know, we have to really do a good job of executing fundamentals and techniques. ... Certainly, it's hard to really say what he's going to do or when he's going to do it because he keeps you guessing a lot. ... How he plays one team might not necessarily be how he plays another team.”
The Bills had chances for big gains in the AFC title game, but something usually went wrong. Early, Allen had Stefon Diggs in a great one-on-one matchup with safety Daniel Sorensen. But Chris Jones blew up the pocket. Another time, Devin Singletary was wide open against a six-man blitz for a big gainer. He dropped the ball.
As Daboll said: “It usually falls back on fundamentals, techniques, communication and playing together well and playing well against their good players.”
Playing at home in front of a loud crowd, you have to think Spagnuolo will bring big pressure, especially when the Bills get in scoring territory.
Sticky coverage? In the AFC championship game, the Chiefs got a lot of praise for their “sticky” man coverage. The K.C. defensive backs were called for one “hands-related” penalty. The next week in the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay, Kansas City defensive backs were called for six hands penalties, including two pass interference calls. K.C. defensive backs had four hands penalties in the regular-season game in Buffalo last year.
How closely will the game be called in the defensive secondary? The referee for the game is Carl Cheffers, who worked the Super Bowl. Maybe that’s good news for Buffalo.
Said Josh Allen: “They do a good job of disrupting receivers at the line of scrimmage, and they’re not flags if they don't call them. Again, I think they returned most of their guys from last year. Obviously some switch-ups, but their corners, they’ll get in your face and jam you at the line so our receivers got to do a good job and we got to win some one-on-one battles. But again, that's every week, when it’s zone, find the right zone to put the ball in and when it's man, you gotta have your guys win, so that'll never change.”
All eyes on No. 95. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Jones is a two-time, second-team All-Pro. He was the best defensive player the Bills saw in 2020. He has 34 sacks in the last 47 games and had 12 hurries in the two Bills games last year. The interesting development is the Chiefs have moved him from defensive tackle to defensive end this year. He only has played defensive tackle 10% of the snaps. He killed the Bills’ guards last year. Jones missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with a sore wrist. Where will the Chiefs use him Sunday, if he plays? He has mostly lined up at left end, meaning he would face Spencer Brown. Or will they move him back to defensive tackle to pressure Allen up the middle?
The 30,000-foot view. The Chiefs have four new starters on the offensive line, three who essentially are rookies. Center Creed Humphrey was a second-round pick, right guard Trey Smith was a steal in the sixth round, and right tackle Lucas Niang was a third-rounder in 2020 who opted out last year. Smith has a nasty streak and has looked good in run blocking. He still has some work to do in pass protection. Niang likes to use vertical sets, as opposed to getting wider with an angled first step. He might be more susceptible to a bull rush or good inside moves. Mahomes has been the fourth-hardest QB to sack over the past two years.
Eagles attack. Philadelphia’s second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts rolled up 387 passing yards on the Chiefs last week. It was a great game plan by the Eagles, under new head coach and Jamestown-area native Nick Sirianni. The Eagles attacked the Chiefs outside the numbers on short, quick throws and receiver screens. Odd as it sounds, it could have been worse for the K.C. defense. Like a lot of young QBs, Hurts left throws on the field by dropping his eyes and escaping the pocket early. He had an 18-yard TD on a post to Devonta Smith on the first drive of the game that he missed. He had a deep TD to Quez Watkins he missed due to “phantom pressure.”
Stats for the road. Bills opponents are 0-for-17 on third and 10 or more this season. Meanwhile, the Bills’ defense has not allowed a completion on a pass that has traveled 20-plus yards past the line of scrimmage. Opposing QBs are 0-for-5 with two INTs on those deep throws, according to News charts. Do you think either of those trends will last the first half vs. Mahomes? ... One thing the Bills’ defense shouldn’t have to worry about is Kansas City suddenly jumping into no-huddle mode. Reid doesn’t prefer it, outside of some rare two-minute drills. The Chiefs have ranked among the bottom in the league in no-huddle plays under Reid.