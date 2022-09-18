PlayAction: How Taron Johnson punching above his weight is big for Bills' defense

Taron Johnson plays the slot cornerback position on the Buffalo Bills’ defense. It’s a misnomer. It doesn’t do him justice.

He should be called the “slot cornerbacker.”

A big reason the Bills play the most nickel defense in the NFL is that Johnson is versatile enough to play bigger than an average 5-foot-11, 192-pound NFL player.

Johnson punches above his weight and is one of the underrated keys to the Bills’ defensive success. When a running back cuts back to the weak side, Johnson often is filling a gap like a linebacker.

Johnson ranked eighth last season among all cornerbacks in tackles with 76, which was second among slot corners behind Kansas City’s L’Jarius Snead.

Johnson likes the “cornerbacker” label.

“Absolutely, I definitely am playing the position of linebacker sometimes,” he said. “It just comes with the job. That’s what I’m paid to do. So I want to excel at it every opportunity I get. I think that’s one of the things that I’m known for. So just taking complete pride in it and just always making sure I’m one of the toughest guys on the field.”

The Bills played nickel 92% of the defensive snaps last year, tops in the NFL.

“That nickel, he’s got to be able to play the A and the B gaps,” said linebacker Tyler Matakevich. “For his size and what he’s able to do, you look at him and say, ‘Aw, he can’t do that.’ But you watch the film and you see him make big plays, get off blocks, get off a lineman.”

“He doesn’t hesitate,” running back Devin Singletary. “We’ve got Derrick Henry this week. I’ve seen him go put his nose in there and not flinch, not waver one bit.”

Johnson arguably is among the top five slot corners in the NFL, a group that includes Cincinnati’s Mike Hilton, the Colts’ Kenny Moore and probably the Chargers’ Chris Harris Jr. It’s why the Bills gave Johnson a contract extension last fall, through 2024.

Johnson’s upper body is pretty big for a 192-pounder. He says he bench presses a maximum of 265 pounds, at five repetitions, in his normal workouts. What is the key to being a good tackling defensive back?

“I would say mindset, first and foremost,” he said. “You’ve got to want to make the play. You’ve got to want to tackle. You’ve got to want to hit. After that is technique.”

And his advice to high school or college players on tackling?

“First mindset, and then always attacking the near hip,” he said. “You always want to take the proper leverage to the ball and a proper angle.”

The Tennessee Titans ran 11 personnel (three wides) on 55% of the snaps last week in a season-opening loss to the Giants. With the Bills in nickel vs. 11 personnel, Johnson will have to come up to tackle the 247-pound Henry at times.

Johnson knows Henry is great but says he can’t afford to get caught up in how big and tough the Titans’ back plays.

“My mindset with that is I’m going to run through whoever it is,” he said. “It could be anybody, that’s my mindset.

“And we’re going to see what happens after that,” he laughs.

Hello base defense

The Titans played 27 snaps of “big personnel” against the Giants – either two backs, two or more tight ends or two backs plus two tight ends.

In those “power” formations, the Bills surely will respond with their base 4-3 defense, which we almost never see. (Buffalo played it only 58 plays last season, according to News charting, or 5.7% of the defensive snaps.)

If you’re the Titans, it would make sense to use tight ends Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim together. See how the Bills’ fit the run with defensive personnel they rarely use.

Plus, the Titans surely would rather not get into a 34-31, track-meet game like last year. They don’t have as much firepower as last year. Use big people to chip on Von Miller, use the play-action pass game to try to create plays downfield.

That’s what Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill does best, precise in-breaking routes off play-action. He was 10 of 12 for 151 yards on play-action passes vs. the Giants. Fake the run, get the linebackers to suck forward, create big windows to throw behind them.

Who is the third linebacker going to be for the Bills? Through training camp, Tyrel Dodson was the guy. He might still be. But the Bills like third-round draft pick Terrel Bernard. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bernard get snaps.

The 10,000-foot view

The Titans were the AFC’s No. 1 seed each of the past two years but wisely acted this offseason as if they know they’ve reached a ceiling with Tannehill. He has the highest salary cap figure in the NFL this season at $38.6 million. They could have restructured his deal to push money into next year but didn’t. They can cut bait with him after this season and save $17.8 million against the cap in 2023. Likewise, Henry will be in the last year of his contract in 2023, with a $15.7 million cap hit. Henry’s cap hit is $5.2 million for ’23 if he’s released. It all points to the Titans hitting a “reset button” in March, unless Tannehill far exceeds expectations. The good news for the Titans is the head coach outstanding. Mike Vrabel will execute whatever retooling is necessary.

Corner shuffle

The Titans have an excellent safety tandem in Pro Bowler Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker. Byard is a good blitzer. As Josh Allen said Wednesday, Tennessee is one of the best defenses in the league at coverage disguise. They don’t blitz a lot. But which four are coming? The Titans hide it well. Tennessee used a two-high shell on 62% of presnap looks last year, fifth most in the NFL, according to Sports Info Solutions. After the snap, they wound up in single-high looks 47% of the time. Allen attacked it well in the second half of last year’s game.

The question for the Titans this week is cornerback health. No. 1 corner Kristian Fulton is out. Last year’s slot corner, Elijah Molden, is a super blitzer. But he’s on injured reserve. Ugo Amadi played in the slot on early downs vs. the Giants. He’s a bigger, safety type. How much will the Titans trust him vs. the Bills?

On obvious pass downs vs. the Giants, the Titans bumped rookie Roger McCreary inside to the slot and used 2021 first-rounder Caleb Farley outside. Farley is tall, long and athletic. But he’s already behind McCreary on the pecking order, and he sometimes struggles with small, quick receivers. Now Farley has to take Fulton's spot full time.

Stats for the road

The Titans’ defense can get away with playing light boxes vs. the run because defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons is so dominant. He had six pressures and two sacks vs. the Giants. He was fifth among DTs in pressures last year with 62, according to Pro Football Focus, and had 8.5 sacks. ... Tannehill’s game is playing on schedule, in rhythm and delivering the ball on time. Can the Bills make him hold onto it? The Giants sacked him once last week and didn’t get much pressure on him. The Titans had seven pass gains of 20-plus yards last week. ... Stefon Diggs leads all NFL receivers on Monday night games since 2016 in catches (71), yards (801) and receiving TDs (9).