Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick arguably is the most dangerous “robber” of all the top safeties in the NFL.

Fitzpatrick has elite athleticism, with 4.46 speed in the 40-yard dash, which is one reason why he was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He also has elite instincts, something a lot harder to measure.

Combine those traits, and you have a safety who is great at lurking in the middle of the field and undercutting crossing routes for interceptions.

A robber technique is a basic element of Cover 1 defense at all levels of football. Typically, the safety drops into the hole in the middle of the field and “robs” the crosser.

A perfect example was an interception returned for a touchdown by Fitzpatrick against Cleveland in 2020.

It was a third-and-3 situation. The Browns were running double short slant routes from the left side of the formation. Pittsburgh showed a Cover 2 look before the snap. But at the snap, the Steelers rolled into a single-high safety coverage, with Fitzpatrick dropping down, cutting in front of the inside slot receiver to pick off a Baker Mayfield pass.

“He’s a great player, man,” Bills No. 2 quarterback Case Keenum said of Fitzpatrick. “He’s in the right place, and then he’s at places where he’s not supposed to be, at times. But he’s making the play in those situations. So he’s got great instincts, great feel for the game, is a very smart player, a tough player. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in and help out with the run, but he’s able to make plays from the middle of the field, as well. We’ve got to keep our eye on him.”

Fitzpatrick is dealing with a sore knee, but he was able to practice some Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

If he plays, his threat as a play-making safety is similar to what the Bills faced the past three years from Tyrann Mathieu with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Mathieu is with New Orleans this season.) Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loved letting Mathieu freelance as a robber of underneath coverage. There’s lots of ways to do it. The Chiefs liked to show blitz, spin into a Cover 2, then drop Mathieu in the middle of the field as a rover. Mathieu, in fact, did just that to Mayfield on a robber interception in the 2020 playoffs.

One way robbers succeed is if the quarterback stares down his in-breaking receiving target.

“Anytime you’ve got guys who are reading your eyes and reading concepts that don’t necessarily have a man or a specific zone they’re covering, they can go do that stuff,” Keenum said. “You’ve got to know where they’re at."

Often the quarterback can get a clue on the pre-snap read. On Fitzpatrick’s pick-six vs. Cleveland, it was a two-high look, but the safeties were only 9 yards deep. Normally in Cover 2, the safeties are 15 yards deep. That’s a flashing yellow light for the QB.

“That’s exactly right,” said Keenum, who was the No. 2 to Mayfield that season. “On that situation, it was third down and medium, the first third down of the game. Tensions were pretty high at that moment, and we kind of lost vision of where he was. He made a great play. That’s what those players do, they make game-changing type plays.”

Being patient and making a good post-snap read also is key to avoiding the robber.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gotten good at this. There are times in which Allen’s first progression on a third down is the short in-breaking route. But if a safety is creeping up to rob the pass, Allen has, on occasion, hit a deep-over route on that side of the field to either Stefon Diggs or Isaiah McKenzie.

Another way to attack the robber technique – or any single-high safety coverage – is to throw outside the numbers. It is hard for the single high safety to get to the sideline in time. That’s what Jets QB Zach Wilson did a couple times in last week’s win over the Steelers.

“They adapted to our game play,” Fitzpatrick said after the game. “They started throwing passes outside the numbers away from the robber, which is what I was playing. He gets paid, too. He’s a NFL quarterback. He’s going to make great throws. When they adapt, we adapt.”

Exploiting the robber is part of high-level quarterback play.

“It’s all part of the game within the game,” Keenum said. “He knows that we know that he knows.”

The 30,000-foot view

Mike Tomlin never has had a losing season in 15 years as Steelers coach. That streak is in jeopardy. The Steelers are 1-3, and their next four games are Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, Eagles. Pittsburgh has had 18 straight non-losing seasons overall. The Steelers have made the playoffs 20 of the last 30 seasons. Tomlin and Steelers owner Art Rooney II deserve a lot of credit for hiring Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Flores is a good coach who did a decent job under tough circumstances as Dolphins head coach for three years, before being fired in January. Then in February, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, claiming racial discrimination. You can bet the vast majority of NFL owners never would hire any former coach who sued “the shield.”

Inside Bryant’s great play

Bills defensive tackle Brandin Bryant made the unsung play of the day in Baltimore when he made a quick swim move around tackle Morgan Moses and then blew up fullback Patrick Ricard on the second-and-goal play with 5:41 left. Matt Milano made the tackle for a 3-yard loss.

It was great execution by a backup role player and another example of the Bills’ good defensive coaching, with coordinator Leslie Frazier making the call. The Bills were in a goal-line front, with six defensive linemen, three linebackers and two safeties on the field.

“I wasn’t out there free-styling,” Bryant said. “That was a designed play. It was a great call by coach Frazier, and that was my assignment to go from B gap to C gap. That’s what I did. I did what I was coached to do, and it worked out.”

The B gap is between the guard and tackle. The C gap is between the tackle and the tight end.

Bryant figured that the Ravens’ line would fire of the ball.

“That’s a pretty aggressive team,” he said. “Just like any other team in that situation, they’re going to come off the ball and give it all they got, try to knock you 2 yards back into the end zone.”

And Bryant anticipated the 305-pound Ricard pulling in his direction.

“I actually did see him coming,” Bryant said. “We went over that exact same play probably four times last week in practice. It worked out.”

Offensive line woes

The key matchup that the Bills need to win Sunday is the defensive line vs. Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have any elite players on the offensive line. Right guard James Daniels, a former third-rounder who is solid in pass protection, arguably is the best blocker. The tackles are suspect.

At left tackle is Dan Moore Jr., a second-year, fourth-round pick. Expect the Steelers to give him help. At right tackle is Chukwuma Okorafor, a fifth-year former third rounder. He was shaky last year, but the Steelers still gave him a $9.75 million a year extension. Then the Steelers signed middling free agent Mason Cole at center in March.

The Steelers have not been able to get much going in the run game, but they’re feeling OK about the front five entering Sunday’s game. The pass protection hasn’t been horrible. Pittsburgh ranks 14th in sacks allowed per pass attempt. Pittsburgh is fourth in ESPN’s pass block win rate (although that’s a metric we don’t love).

This month is the test for the Steelers. Did they under-invest in their O-line in the offseason? We will see.

Stats for the road

Bills long-snapper Reid Ferguson and linebacker Tyler Matakevich will be at First Line Brewery in Orchard Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday for a “Yappy Hour” event called “Show Your Soft Side.” It’s a fund-raiser for Nickel City Canine Rescue and a dog adoption event. Visit showyoursoftside.org for a ticket. First Line Brewing made a special-edition craft beer for Ferguson in 2020 and for Tyler Bass in 2021 ... Pittsburgh sent only one blitz of five or more men in at Allen in 60 drop-backs in last year’s game. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward had a remarkable 12 pressures against the Bills last year. It wasn’t a record. J.J. Watt had 15 pressures on E.J. Manuel in a Bills loss at Houston in 2014 ... The Steelers are blitzing at a 29% rate this year, a tad over average, and six of their 10 sacks have come on the blitz.