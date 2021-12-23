PlayAction: Helping O-line with scheme looks like good option for Bills offense

“We've all learned, I'd say, over the last two years that you better be able to adapt, adjust and be able do it rather quickly,” Daboll said of shuffling the offensive line. “So really, that's our approach. We've had plenty of things these last couple of years that come up, and I think you have to keep a cool head, a cool demeanor about yourself, put together a good plan as quick as you can, go out there with confidence in the players that you have and try to put them in good position and make sure they're ready to go throughout the week.”

“There's a whole bunch of communication throughout practice that goes on and certain plays, and guys are able to talk about certain things at the line of scrimmage,” Allen said. “And when you kind of get a wrench thrown in ... you just got to have a lot of trust in those guys that they were on top of their practice habits and making sure that they were paying attention and taking mental reps throughout the week. I was super proud of how our guys performed last week. Whether we get those guys back this week or not ... communication is going to be key this week for the front five.”