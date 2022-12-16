PlayAction: For Bills' Sam Martin, punting in Highmark winds is both science and art

Sam Martin has played in 152 games during his 10 seasons in the NFL.

He has played in wintry weather in Philadelphia, Denver, Kansas City, Green Bay and Chicago. He punted on a windy, 14-degree day for the Broncos in 2020 – in October.

None of that quite prepared him for the exact conditions he faces in Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

“I’ve played in a ton of them,” Martin said, referring to bad-weather games. “The only difference here, it’s pretty much every weekend. If it’s not rain or snow, it’s wind.

“They’re definitely the trickiest in the league,” Martin said of the Orchard Park winds. “The difference is you can be standing on one 30-yard line and it’s doing one thing, and then walk to the 50 and it’s doing something different. That’s when you have to trust your warmup. Sometimes it changes mid-game and you have to adjust.”

Martin will be adjusting again Saturday when the Bills play host to the Miami Dolphins. Forecasts call for 28 degrees, a good chance of some lake-effect snow during the game and winds from 15 to 30 mph.

“At times, it may look like the Colts game of 2017,” said meteorologist Patrick Hammer on WGRZ-TV.

“I’d definitely prefer snow over rain because the ball stays drier, your hands stay drier,” Martin said. “Warmups are super important because you can really do trial and error. Sometimes you best punt is the punt that lands and rolls. You’re always trying to strategize.”

As Bills fans know well, the stadium is built on a high point in Orchard Park, and it’s wide-open configuration allows for swirling winds, usually heading toward the main scoreboard (but not always). Punting and kicking at Highmark are part science, part art.

“There’s times where on the field it will be blowing hard left to right, but I know once I get it up there, it’s going right to left,” Martin said. “I call it shelves of wind. I want to keep it on a certain shelf sometimes.

“You might feel it in your face on the field but I might know from experience from this spot if I get this ball high enough, there’s actually a shelf that’s going to carry it,” Martin said.

That happened on a first-quarter punt in the rain last week against the Jets. New York’s Braxton Berrios was going to field the punt inside his 10-yard line and backed off at the last second. It almost hit his leg, and the Bills recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

“He misjudged it on the 5-yard line,” Martin said. “To him it looked like it was coming down around the 10-yard line. But it caught a shelf and kind of just falls down there. Last week was different from previous games.”

The biggest concern for punters at Highmark is how the wind affects their drop of the ball as they boot it. A gust can take it off line in the 2 feet from the punter’s hands to his foot. That can cause a shank.

“That’s probably the worst part,” Martin said. “I always say if I can keep my drop still, I’ve got a chance. When you get a big gust on the drop, at that point you’ve just gotta get your foot on it and hope it doesn’t get caught. Let it hit and roll out.

“Sometimes you have to lower the drop, hold onto it a little longer, almost take it out of your hands,” Martin said. “That affects hang time. You’re always trying to figure out the best thing to do situationally. Do I want to catch this 60 yards with a 3.8 hang time? Or do a shorter one that hopefully you get the bounce on? It’s definitely a whole other side of the game that comes into play.”

Martin is having a good season. The Bills have punted the second fewest times in the NFL (35), behind only Kansas City (34). Martin has had only 12 returned, the third lowest percentage in the NFL. The fewer punts returned, the less chance you’re giving up a big swing in field position.

Miami punter Thomas Morstead is a reliable veteran in his 14th season. He has punted in Orchard Park three times, including on Jan. 2 last season (a decent winter day) with Atlanta.

Special teams battle

The Bills have the statistical advantage over Miami on special teams. Buffalo ranks third in the NFL overall in the kicking game, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA ranking, which weighs the statistics against the competition. Miami ranks 31st. The Dolphins are 27th in punt coverage and 32nd in kickoff coverage.

Miami gave up a 103-yard kickoff return for a TD vs. Baltimore. Take that away, and the Dolphins are 18th on kickoff coverage. Buffalo is third on kickoff coverage.

“Going into this game, we know weather is going to be a big factor,” said Bills special teams ace Siran Neal. “On kickoff coverage and kickoff return, we just know there are going to be a lot of short balls going against the wind. We’ve got to be ready. I’m always trying to make it down the field before the blockers try to turn around and set up.”

The 30,000-foot view

Miami does not have a first-round draft pick in April. The Dolphins traded one last month to Denver to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb. They lost another due to NFL sanctions for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton in 2020 and 2021.

Miami doesn’t have many key players due to hit free agency in March. The top ones are tight end Mike Gesicki, edge rusher Melvin Ingram and safety Eric Rowe. The Dolphins aren’t in position to be huge spenders in free agency in March. They’re currently 25th in cap space for 2023, according to Spotrac.com. The Bills are 26th.

It will be interesting to see if Miami commits to a big contract for Tua Tagovailoa. It has become common for top young QBs to get locked up after their third season. It happened with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff, among others.

Attack mode

While the Bills rolled up 497 yards in defeat in the first meeting, the Dolphins had some success blitzing Josh Allen. They went after him with five or more pass rushers a little above the league average (29%), according to Buffalo News charting. Allen passed for 159 yards and two TDs vs. the blitz. However, Miami got four third-down stops and one fourth-down stop by hurrying Allen on blitzes. The latter stop was the play from the Miami 2 when Allen threw short for Isaiah McKenzie. It’s something to watch for Saturday.

The Dolphins went on attack against Justin Herbert last week, blitzing the Chargers’ QB on 28 of 56 dropbacks (50%). They gave up 157 passing yards on those plays but they did get three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

On the other side, Tagovailoa is seeing blitzes at a low rate every week, because teams are so fearful of Miami’s speed at receiver. The Bills blitzed him only twice in Week 3.

Stats for the road

Allen ranks No. 1 among NFL starters in passer rating under pressure (94.6), according to PFF. Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill is No. 2 (87.8) and Tagovailoa is No. 3 (87.6). ... This will be just the third Bills game in prime time on a Saturday (not counting AFL days). The others were at Seattle in 2000 (Doug Flutie’s knows-all, sees-all, big finale) and vs. Denver in 2005 (Mike Mularkey’s home finale). ... It’s the fifth time in the last seven seasons the Bills will play Miami at home in December or January. ... Miami leads the NFL in yards per play on first down (6.78). Buffalo ranks third (6.21).