PlayAction: Elite length on display as Bills face Washington DE duo

“The challenge,” Dawkins said of facing Sweat, “is letting him get to me before I get to him. If he gets his arms on you, he can be a problem because he can keep his body away from you. What I do in practice to prepare is watch guys, watch their hand play, and just know that it can come quicker than other guys. So don’t be shocked when you’re pass-setting and all of a sudden on your second kick, you feel him touch you. Whereas, with some instances where you have smaller guys like Ingram, it takes him a little bit longer. But Ingram is also lower to the ground and can get underneath you.”