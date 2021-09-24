PlayAction: Elite length on display as Bills face Washington DE duo

There will be an embarrassment of “length” on the lines of scrimmage Sunday when the Washington Football Team visits the Buffalo Bills.
Washington has two of the more physically imposing defensive ends in the NFL in Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
Young, 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft and might have the best combination of size and athleticism of any defensive end in the league. Sweat, 6-6 and 262, has arms that are 35 3/4 inches long, the longest of any starting defensive end in the NFL.
The Bills have two exceptionally long-armed offensive tackles in Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams, both of whom measure 35-inch arms. That puts them in the top 80th percentile of all offensive tackles who have entered the draft in the past 20 years.
Meanwhile, the Bills’ defense has rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau, who stands 6-6 5/8, with 34 3/4-inch arms and an 83 1/4-inch wingspan. That puts him in the 96th percentile of defensive ends for height the past 20 years and the 87th percentile for wingspan, according to Mockdraftable.com.
“Pass rushers affect the game, and the length is hard to find,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott. “I think, quite honestly, that was something we were targeting in the draft, some of those same qualities. We were fortunate to find it in Greg and Boogie (Basham) there, as well. With most NFL people, that’s on the radar.”
For Dawkins and Williams, this looms as just about as big a challenge as they faced in Week 1 against Pittsburgh edge rushers T.J. Watt and Melvin Ingram. Young has seen more time facing left tackles this season, but he and Sweat will play either side.
“They’re great guys,” Dawkins said. “They’re the face of their defense. High motor, high energy, long arms, great hand play, speed and effort.”
At 6-3 7/8, Dawkins’ height puts him only in the 45th percentile for offensive tackles. But a big reason the Bills liked him so much entering the 2017 draft was that his arm length allows him to play bigger.
“The challenge,” Dawkins said of facing Sweat, “is letting him get to me before I get to him. If he gets his arms on you, he can be a problem because he can keep his body away from you. What I do in practice to prepare is watch guys, watch their hand play, and just know that it can come quicker than other guys. So don’t be shocked when you’re pass-setting and all of a sudden on your second kick, you feel him touch you. Whereas, with some instances where you have smaller guys like Ingram, it takes him a little bit longer. But Ingram is also lower to the ground and can get underneath you.”
A.J. Epenesa, whose 34 1/2-inch arms put him in the 85th percentile for defensive ends, described the advantage Rousseau has from his massive frame.
“For one thing, his length doesn’t let them grab him,” Epenesa said. “It’s like with a little brother, when you hold them like this and they can’t reach you to they try to hit you. It’s kind of the same deal with Greg’s arms – I mean his wingspan is probably close to 7-foot – I mean, it’s just hard for people to be able to grab and hold onto him. He can keep them at bay, at a distance, and still be running full speed and making moves. He just makes it very difficult with his physical stature on an offensive lineman.”
Rousseau and Epenesa will rush some against Washington rookie right tackle Samuel Cosmi, who is an elite athlete but who has borderline NFL arm length (33 inches).
Neither Young or Sweat are one-dimensional. They can speed rush or bull rush. In general, Young is more of a speed and moves guy than a bull rusher. Sweat is a little more of a bull rusher than a speed rusher.
Sweat is good at the long-arm rush, which Chicago’s Khalil Mack has perfected. The pass rusher drives and stabs the tackle with one arm and leans into the rusher, overextending to gain power. It reduces the area for the tackle to strike, but it also puts the rusher’s center of gravity forward, potentially out of balance.
This is a game in which the Bills can help their pass protectors by making Washington respect the run, either with runs from spread formations or by running play-action passes, as Buffalo did last week in Miami. The Bills probably don’t want Josh Allen to throw 51 times like he did against Pittsburgh.
Dawkins had a rough outing against Ingram in the season opener and acknowledged after that game that his battle with Covid early in August still is affecting him.
“That’s not an excuse,” he said, “it’s just saying that it’ll be an entire season thing, to just keep growing and keep chopping away at my downfall, which will be on the uprise.”
Dawkins played a strong game vs. Miami. He knows Young and Sweat are going to make some plays on Sunday, and he needs to stay composed and keep battling.
“I have to know there’s going to be good things that happen and bad things that happen,” Dawkins said. “I have to bring my best ball and see where I’m at. I’m still on a fight back (from Covid). I have to be the best I can be to face one of the best in this league.”
McLaurin vs. Diggs. With speedy wide receiver Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, there is no question who the main threat is on the Washington offense. It will be interesting to see if the Bills choose to match up Tre’Davious White some of the time on third-year wideout Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has a lot of similarities with Stefon Diggs. Both were underdrafted; Diggs in the fifth round in 2015, McLaurin in the third round in 2019. They’re similar in size. Diggs is 6-0, 195; McLaurin is 6-0, 208.
McLaurin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, Diggs ran in 4.46. Short-area quickness was almost identical. Diggs’ 10- and 20-yard splits were 1.53 and 2.58, and his short shuttle was 4.11. McLaurin’s numbers were 1.54, 2.59 and 4.15 in the short shuttle.
McLaurin gets good separation. He’s physical at the top of his breaks. He’s good with the ball in his hands. He was sixth in the NFL in yards after catch last season (Diggs was seventh). McLaurin had 11 catches for 107 yards vs. the Giants.
The 30,000-foot view. This is the 23rd year of Daniel Snyder’s ownership of the Washington franchise. It has made the playoffs six times in the past 22 years and has not won a playoff game since 2005. Rivera is Snyder’s eighth head coach. ... The eight names reportedly in contention to replace Redskins are: Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Commanders, Red Wolves and Washington Football Team.
Stats for the road. Washington ran a four-man rush 68%, 11th most in the league, last year. But defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been about at the league average throughout his career in terms of percentage of blitzes. ... Washington’s defense was the fourth youngest in the NFL to start the season, with an average age of 25.4, according to a Buffalo News study. ... Washington has two good backup defensive tackles in Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle. It used a five-man line with one linebacker and five defensive backs on nine plays against the Giants. That helps get the elite ends in one-on-one situations. ... Last year, 28% of the WFT passes went to running backs, second most only to New England. It’s 21% through two games.