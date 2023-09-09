Stopping the run with a light defensive box has become a colossal key to NFL football in recent years, and it will be on display Monday night when the Buffalo Bills open the season against the New York Jets.

The proliferation of spread offenses and the emergence of freak, mobile quarterbacks have made protecting deep more a priority than ever.

Defenses blitz less and bring a safety down into the box, closer to the line of scrimmage, less. Not never, but less. Play softer coverage. If the defense can contain the run game with just four defensive linemen and two linebackers, it has an advantage in putting a lid on explosive passing games.

“Absolutely,” said Bills safety Jordan Poyer, “as the game evolves, you can’t sit with eight in the box all day or the quarterbacks will tear you apart.

The Jets last season had a blitz rate of just 12.3%, 31st in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders. The Jets rushed four men on 82.6% of plays, the most in the NFL. Their average number of “defenders in the box” was fewest in the NFL (32nd).

Why could the Jets live on the extreme end of these metrics? Great players. All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams dominates the middle. The front four wins the line of scrimmage. They get pressure by rushing just four men and don’t need to blitz.

The key for the Bills Monday night? Josh Allen needs to effectively hit his quick-game passes, find the correct underneath receivers quickly. And the Bills need to gain decent yards on the ground when the Jets are sitting back in coverage.

In the Bills’ 20-17 loss at New York last season, the Bills’ running backs gained just 39 yards on 12 carries, a 3.25-yard average.

“I think the big thing you see is defenses really just trying to force you to execute, and execute multiple plays in a row for a long drive and not give up anything easy,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey told The News.

“But also as an offense you can’t fall asleep, because all of a sudden then they hit you on something – on a blitz,” Dorsey said. “It really forces you to make sure you’re focused and locked in every play. You don’t want to ever relax and then all of a sudden they hit you and you’re getting hit in the backfield.”

Take a look at blitz rates over the past eight years – meaning teams rushing five or more men.

In 2016, there were 10 teams that blitzed on 30% or more of pass plays and 21 teams that blitzed 25% or more.

In 2022, only three teams blitzed at 30% or more – the New York Giants (38.8%), Miami (33.1%) and Arizona (30.5%). Only nine blitzed 25% or more.

You play too much man coverage against Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Allen, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts or Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and they will be running wild on you.

“You’ve got to give those guys different looks,” Dorsey said. “As the game has evolved, you see the coordinators evolve to try to combat it.”

Zone coverage is up, at least on first and second downs, and the Bills can expect that from the Jets.

“A lot of times, it’s not just vanilla zone looks,” Dorsey said, referring to the way defenses in general defend the Allens and Mahomes of the world. “They’re doing multiple different things and rotations and all these different looks. When you do those zone looks it allows you a lot of ability to be creative on defense.

The Bills’ defense also was good at stopping the run with light boxes last year.

Buffalo ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing the passer with four men (83.2%), according to Football Outsiders. The Bills blitzed 17.3% according to Buffalo News charting (24th in the NFL), and that was the lowest of the Sean McDermott era. One problem in the playoff loss vs. Cincinnati was the Bills couldn’t stop the run with a lighter box without DaQuan Jones, who sat out due to injury.

Rodgers’ wisdom

Conventional wisdom on defense is you attack shaky quarterbacks, you don’t gamble against great quarterbacks. In the win over Green Bay last October, the Bills blitzed Aaron Rodgers just one time in 35 dropbacks. Rodgers completed a 26-yard pass on that play.

There was a video clip of Rodgers from August that went viral. The Jets were having a joint practice with Tampa Bay, and as a Bucs linebacker crept toward the line of scrimmage, Rodgers told him to start backing up. “You’re not coming,” Rodgers said.

“That's how smart he is,” Poyer said. “It's not just safeties quarterbacks are looking at anymore. Now they're looking at the tells from the nickels, corners, every position. And a guy like Aaron Rodgers, he sees those tells, and that was a great example of him really manipulating the defense and telling the defender what he's doing. It’s going to be a little chess match out there.”

The 30,000-foot view

Normally when a franchise whiffs on a quarterback it drafts No. 2 overall, it means the general manager and head coach get fired. The Jets whiffed on Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft. But the availability of Rodgers via trade this year creates a lot more job security at the Jets’ Florham Park headquarters. The Jets are scheduled to give a 2024 second-round pick to the Packers for Rodgers but it likely will become a first-rounder, barring injury. ... The Jets have had seven top-15 overall picks in the draft the past five years.

Watch out for No. 47

The best player in the NFL who played less than 20% of the snaps last year arguably was Jets backup edge rusher Bryce Huff. The fourth-year veteran played only 17% of the snaps last year and had 3.5 sacks. But he got pressures on 21.3% of his 155 pass rush snaps, which not only led the league last year but was the highest among anyone with at least 150 snaps since Next Gen Stats started keeping pressure rates in 2016.

Huff (No. 47) is the player who injured Allen’s elbow last season in New York, when he sacked the Bills’ QB and hit his passing arm. Huff will be a handful when he’s on the field for Bills right tackle Spencer Brown.

Huff went undrafted in 2020 out of Memphis because he’s a situational player. He’s not a run defender. He doesn’t play on first or second downs. But he has big-time speed and bend off the edge.

Since 2020, Next Gen Stats has been using the computer chips players wear to track defensive linemen’s “Get Off Time,” defined as the time it takes the player to cross the line of scrimmage after the snap. Huff had the fastest time in the NFL last season (.674 seconds) among players with at least 100 pass rush snaps.

It will be interesting to see if Huff gets more than the 13 snaps a game he averaged last year. The Jets drafted Will McDonald IV in the first round as the No. 4, situational rush man. There’s a good chance the Jets will let Huff hit free agency next spring.

Stats for the road

The Jets’ cornerbacks usually play sides. They did not match Sauce Gardner on wideouts last year, which shows the confidence they have in super No. 2 CB D.J. Reed. Gardner plays on the left, Reed on the right, Michael Carter plays in the slot. ... Gardner was the first rookie cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter last year since 1981, when both San Francisco’s Ronnie Lott and Dallas’ Everson Walls did it. Gardner led the NFL with 20 passes defended. ... The Jets’ All-Pro DT, Williams, had 12 sacks last season and has had at least one hit on the QB in 14 straight games. He got a $96 million contract extension in July that averages $24 million a year and makes him the No. 2 paid DT in the league behind Aaron Donald. The Bills’ Ed Oliver, who got an extension in June, is No. 12 on the DT pay list, at $17 million a year.