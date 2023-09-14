The Buffalo Bills have the fourth oldest 53-man roster in the NFL to open the regular season, according to a Buffalo News analysis.

It’s not a surprise. Teams pushing hard to try to win the Super Bowl tend to be older. The New York Jets opened the season with the oldest roster in the league ... although they’ve gotten a tad younger now that 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out for the season.

How about the core of the roster? The Bills aren’t quite as old by that measure. Buffalo has the 11th oldest starting lineup in the league at 27.3 years (The News analysis accounts for birth date, not just the player's numerical age).

The Bills have five 30-year-olds in the starting lineup in Micah Hyde (32), Jordan Poyer (32), Leonard Floyd (31), DaQuan Jones (31) and Mitch Morse (31). Hyde, Jones and Floyd are in the last year of their contracts. Five more 30-plus guys are backups, counting 34-year-old Von Miller (who is on injured reserve). The others are Sam Martin (33), Latavius Murray (33), Tyler Matakevich (30) and Jordan Phillips (30). Murray, Matakevich and Phillips all are on the last year of their contracts.

The oldest rosters overall as of Week 1 are: the Jets (27.5 years), New Orleans (27.4), Las Vegas (27.1), Buffalo (27.09) and New England (27). The oldest starting lineups are New Orleans (28.0), Pittsburgh (27.7), Denver (27.7), Dallas (27.66) and the Chargers (27.65).

The youngest teams are Green Bay (25.6), Indianapolis (25.9), Cincinnati (25.9), the Rams (26) and Kansas City (26). The Giants (25.7) had the youngest starting lineup, followed by Chicago (25.8) and Kansas City (26).

The two young power teams that stand out are Cincinnati and Kansas City. Why? The Bengals have just one 30-year-old on the roster. The Chiefs have seven and only three are starters (tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Donovan Smith and guard Joe Thuney).

Most homegrown

The Bills are in the middle of the pack in terms of drafted or homegrown players on the roster. (Homegrown includes undrafted guys a team signed out of college, like Tyrel Dodson, Quintin Morris, Reggie Gilliam and Cam Lewis.)

Buffalo has 34 homegrown players on the roster, counting three drafted guys on injured reserve. The league average is 34.7.

The teams with the most are: Dallas (46), the Los Angeles Rams (43), Baltimore (41) and Indianapolis (41).

The least homegrown teams are Miami, Las Vegas, Carolina and Pittsburgh (all with just 26).

The Mad Maxx problem

The toughest matchup for the Bills in the trenches Sunday pits right tackle Spencer Brown vs. Raiders left defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby had 12.5 sacks last season and has 38.5 since entering the league in 2019 as a fourth-round pick from Eastern Michigan. Crosby was third in the NFL in pressures last year, behind only Dallas’ Micah Parsons and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, according to Pro Football Focus. He was second in QB hits with 22.

“I think he’s got a full arsenal of tools,” said Bills center Mitch Morse. “He understands how offensive linemen play. He understands his opponent. He’s not afraid to play the long game in a game, where you set guys up for something later.”

Crosby is one of the best bull-rushers in the NFL, and that’s a typical way to attack a tall tackle like the 6-foot-8 Brown. The quickest path to the QB is a straight line. Crosby will bull rush repeatedly. He also is good at a double-hand swipe (knocking the OT’s hands away) and will do a spin move both to the inside or the outside. The Bills are going to have to give Brown some jamming help from a tight end.

“For us it’s trying to match his competitive spirit,” Morse said. “He really just he’s a profoundly competitive football player. ... I’d say he’s one of the top two, three, maybe four edge rushers in the game right now.”

Crosby played the most snaps of any defensive lineman in the NFL last season (63.6 a game).

“He's a guy that plays a lot of snaps but you wouldn't know it when you turn on the tape because every play feels like it's the first play,” said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. “I think just that level of energy that he plays with, nonstop motor, and then different tools that he has in his tool belt makes him who he is.”

The 30,000-foot view

The Raiders are a team in the “Land of In-Between,” where the Bills found themselves so often during The Drought. Las Vegas made the playoffs in 2021 with Derek Carr at QB and decided to double-down on a playoff push last season. The Raiders traded for Davante Adams and paid him $28 million a year, now second only to Tyreek Hill ($30 million) among receivers. They gave Chandler Jones a big deal. But they went 6-11, so they threw Carr overboard. They drafted seventh overall, which they knew wasn’t going to be high enough to get one of the top three rookie quarterbacks. So they signed soon-to-be 32-year-old Jimmy Garoppolo to what essentially is a two-year deal for $24.25 million a year. Garoppolo is 41-17 as a starter, the third-best percentage (70.6) among active QBs, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Still, the 49ers were eager to replace Garoppolo, and he must contend with Mahomes and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert in the AFC West. Garoppolo arguably was the best the Raiders could do. But he is a bridge to who knows what?

Stats for the road

Look for the Raiders to test the Bills' run front, like the Jets did Monday by using three tight ends against a "big nickel" (with Taylor Rapp at linebacker). Las Vegas used 255-pound fullback Jakob Johnson on 27 plays (46%) against Denver. Las Vegas went three wides only 22 plays (40%).

From NFL NextGen Stats: Josh Allen’s TD pass to Stefon Diggs Monday was his 30th TD on the run since 2020 (most in NFL). Allen was 0.7 yards from the sideline when he released the ball on the pass. There have been four total TD passes released within 1 yard of the sideline since 2016; Allen accounts for three of them.

Watch for three-man rushes. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spent seven years as an aide in New England. He rushed three men and dropped eight into coverage almost 15% last season, most in the NFL. ... The Raiders have ranked among the top 10 in penalties four straight years. They were flagged 10 times for 97 yards in Week 1. ... The Raiders’ offensive tackles, Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor, played well vs. Denver. Neither gave up a single pressure, according to PFF. ... The Raiders took Tyree Wilson seventh overall, ahead of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who went ninth to the Eagles. It was a tough call. Wilson has a freakish 84½-inch wingspan. He’ll go against Dion Dawkins.