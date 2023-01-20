PlayAction column: Bills preach rally to ball to try to corral Ja'Marr Chase

“Rally to the ball” is a mantra that takes on added meaning this week as the Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals’ lethal wide receiving corps.

The Bengals’ wide receivers are good at running after the catch. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase is great with the ball in his hands.

It’s amazing how often Chase breaks the first tackle attempt.

“I can’t tell you if I remember a time where someone got him down with the first tackle,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said this week. “As long as he has time and space to adjust, he’s usually going to make somebody miss.”

Chase ranks 12th among NFL receivers in yards gained after the catch at 440, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s 10th among wideouts in missed tackles forced with 14.

Ryan O'Halloran: Future Wyoming governor Logan Wilson presently a key player for Cincinnati defense Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson elevated his play to a new level this year and is a significant challenge for the Buffalo Bills’ offense. He led the team with 123 regular-season tackles and had 10 in a wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Missed tackles forced is a subjective number. If you counted yards after contact, Chase probably would rank even higher. Yards after the catch is partly a function of offensive scheme. Elite players such as San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, who run a ton of crossing routes, have an advantage. Chase catches a lot of out routes that don’t lend themselves to as many yards after the catch.

“He’s incredibly elusive, and he has really good contact balance and strength,” Callahan said. “And you can’t see that sometimes, but when you watch him work and break tackles and guys are hanging on him and he’s fighting for 3-4 more yards, that’s where you see the difference. He’s a really strong ball-carrier.”

Take this prediction to the bank: There will be some grousing about missed tackles among Bills fans after Sunday’s game, regardless of the outcome.

The 6-foot, 201-pound Chase has 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash, making him among the fastest starting wideouts in the league.

“He’s elite,” Bills safety Dean Marlowe said. “He’s basically a running back when he gets the ball. As a defensive player, you’ve gotta know what animal you’re hunting. He’s one of those guys where he’s going to sneakily break tackles. You’ve gotta rally. It can’t be just one guy bringing him down.”

The Bengals rank sixth in yards after catch in the league at 2,170 yards, according to Sportradar.

Bengals' 3-man rush

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Bengals ranked second in the NFL this year in percentage of three-man pass rushes – 63 total for the season, or 9.2% of the dropbacks they faced, according to PFF. Only Las Vegas (9.6%) had more three-man rushes.

This is a tactic Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo famously has used successfully in defending Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. It helped the Bengals hold Mahomes without a TD in the second half and overtime of the AFC title game last year.

It would make sense for the Bengals to try to test Josh Allen’s patience with 3-man rushes Sunday. You have to be able to run the ball if the Bengals insist on flooding the secondary with eight coverage men.

Damar Hamlin is 'a positive energy bubble' at Bills facility Bills head coach Sean McDermott has told reporters that safety Damar Hamlin is at the team facility almost daily.

The Chiefs refused to do it in the AFC title game. However, they learned their lesson in the meeting with the Bengals on Dec. 4. Chiefs backs rushed for 117 yards and a 5.3-yard average. The Bengals won anyway 27-24, partly because Cincinnati’s offense dominated the K.C. defense.

Might the three-man rush be a good idea for the Bills against the Bengals’ dangerous wideouts? Maybe, but it’s not something they like to do. The Bills have used a 3-man rush on only 14 dropbacks this season, according to News charting.

Mr. Quick Release

The Bengals are counting on Joe Burrow’s elite ability to process the coverage super-fast and get rid of the ball to mitigate the fact they are missing three starting offensive linemen.

“He’s the quickest quarterback in the league getting the ball out of his hands from the snap to the throw,” Marlowe said. “He does a really good job. He’s a real smart, young quarterback. He knows the game. Against him, it’s more playing chess than checkers.”

How we see it: News writers offer picks for Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals in AFC divisional playoff Don't miss the picks from The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran as the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff game.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Burrow’s average time to throw is 2.55 seconds, second fastest in the NFL. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady averages 2.45 seconds. A big difference is Brady has a great aversion to taking hits at age 45. Burrow will stand in the pocket and take hits when necessary.

It is critical the Bills find a way to get the Bengals into some third-and-long situations and force Burrow to wait for deeper routes to develop.

The 30,000-foot view

If the Bengals beat the Bills, it will be their fifth playoff win in the past two seasons. The Cincinnati franchise had only five playoff wins from its inception in 1968 through 2020. ... The Bengals have two players up for induction into the Hall of Fame this year, and both are worthy. They are: senior candidate Ken Riley, a cornerback whose 65 interceptions from 1969-83 still rank fifth most all time; and offensive tackle Willie Anderson, a three-time first-team All-Pro who played from 1996 to 2008. There’s only one long-time Bengal in the Hall of Fame – tackle Anthony Munoz. Receiver Charlie Joiner played three full seasons with the Bengals, and receiver Terrell Owens played just one season in Cincinnati.

Stats for the road

If Allen throws for at least 300 yards and at least three TDs, he will become the first player ever to do that in four consecutive playoff games. It won’t be easy. In the last three meetings with Kansas City, the Bengals have held Mahomes to 223 and one TD, 275 and three TDs, and 259 and two TDs. Mahomes hit only two passes of 20-plus yards against the Bengals. ... Cincinnati outgained Kansas City 431-349 on Dec. 4. The only reason the Bengals didn’t rout the Chiefs was Cincinnati went only 3 of 7 in the red zone. ... Tee Higgins has 16 contested catches, sixth most in the league. Tyler Boyd has 11 contested catches, 23rd most. ... Over the past 15 years, only three teams have scored 28-plus points per game while allowing an average of fewer than 18 a game. They are: the 2019 Ravens, the 2021 Bills and the 2022 Bills.