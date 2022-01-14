PlayAction: Can Patriots squeeze more big plays out of passing game?

Here's coach Bill Belichick on Jones two weeks ago after the blowout win over the Jaguars: “Mac is super consistent. Every day is really the same day for Mac. He's always well prepared. He's in early. He's ready to go. He knows what we're going to be doing, and he's already got a head start on it. He maximizes the information that the coaches give him, maximizes the walk-throughs, the practice reps, and learns from whatever happens in those situations. He's smart. He's a good learner, but he's got good instincts and good mechanics. He's just worked hard to get better every day. A lot of consistency and great work ethic and really pays attention to details and has just improved in every area throughout the course of the year. ... He's just a really great person to coach because he's so responsive to trying to do everything the way that you want to do it.”