PlayAction: Bills WRs must contend with Chiefs' 'sticky' press coverage

Mahomes earlier this year on how defenses have played him: “It kind of goes in different phases. At the beginning of my career, it was a lot of zone coverage. Then it became a lot of pressuring me and trying to get the ball out of my hands to see if I could pick it up. Then last year, similar, it started off with zone and then it became a lot of press-man coverage. This year, it’s kind of been a lot of deeper zones. Not letting us get free releases off the ball, but still playing that zone coverage. I think our team has done a great job of adjusting every year. ... For us, it’s about being patient now, being patient with the run game, being patient with the short passing game and keep taking what’s there. If we’re going to do these 12-, 14-play drives and we’re still scoring touchdowns, they’re just as effective.”