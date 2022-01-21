PlayAction: Bills WRs must contend with Chiefs' 'sticky' press coverage

Sticky coverage and pressure.
That’s the combination to expect from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
How does a Buffalo Bills organization on the ascent and its fans measure success, and how will the 2021 season that began with Super Bowl aspirations be viewed based on Sunday's results?
You’ll recall last year’s AFC championship game, when CBS analyst Tony Romo used the phrase “sticky” umpteen times to describe the press coverage (and grabbing) the Chiefs’ cornerbacks were employing on the Bills’ wideouts.
The Chiefs love their press-man coverage again this season. Kansas City had the highest rate of press coverage in the league this year (40%), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The Chiefs played press coverage a whopping 68% against Pittsburgh’s receivers in Sunday’s wild-card game.
Stick to the wideouts early in the down and get heat on the quarterback before he has time to let longer-developing crossing patterns open against man coverage. That’s a logical plan for Spagnuolo against the Bills.
Watch out for the tricks that Patrick Mahomes & Co. have up their sleeves Sunday. Mark Gaughan has advice for the Buffalo defense in a playoff edition of PlayAction.
“You’re a complete corner when you do that, in my opinion,” Spagnulo said last month on playing physical with wideouts. “I tend to lean toward those guys. I think that makes us better. Now, you don’t take that at the expense of the skills that you need to cover, and we have a couple guys that have that combination.”
The Chiefs don’t have a shut-down cornerback in the Tre’Davious White class. But each of their top three corners is a quality player. On the outside are Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes. Ward is big, at 6-foot, 5/8 inches with 32 1/4-inch arms and 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash. Hughes is not as big (5-10) or fast (4.53), but was the 30th overall pick of the Vikings in 2018. In the slot is L’Jarius Sneed, 6-1 with 4.37 speed.
“I love being physical,” Sneed said last month. “Spags likes it. He’s got an aggressive defense, and I love being physical myself. On the offensive side, they don’t like that. Receivers don’t like when you put hands on them and stuff like that. Take their heart out of their chest, that’s why I like it.”
The Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are a 1.5-point favorite. Here is how The News' sports writers project the outcome.
Tight formations. One thing the Bills sprung on the Chiefs in Week 5 was more varied, tight formations. Fullback Reggie Gilliam played a season-high 22 snaps. The Bills used a lot of play-action fakes with the fullback on the field. Lining up the wideouts tighter to the tackle box made it a little bit harder for the cornerbacks to get their hands on them off the line of scrimmage. It also helped in pass-protection on play-action passes. Allen was 9 of 13 for 143 yards and two TDs on play-action passes in the game, according to News charting.
The Bills used three wideouts on 26 of 54 plays in Week 5, and Allen threw for 220 yards from that spread group.
Support Local Journalism
Allen’s statistics this season fell a little shy of his franchise-record passing totals of 2020. But Allen’s numbers still were spectacular. He produced 42 touchdowns and 5,160 yards, ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL.
Four-man rush. Spagnuolo has been able to back off the blitz since the Chiefs added edge rusher Melvin Ingram at midseason. It has helped Chris Jones to thrive at defensive tackle. The Chiefs were blitzing 33.5% the first seven weeks. They’re down to 26.5% the last 11 weeks, 15th most in the league, according to Football Outsiders.
The K.C. game plan in Week 5 was to not blitz Allen much. Spagnuolo blitzed only once in the first 17 dropbacks. After the Bills got up 31-13, he brought nine blitzes in the fourth quarter. With monster defensive tackle Jones on the field this time, it will be interesting to see if Spagnuolo will wait to see if he can get pressure with just four men early in the game.
When the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs met in Week 5, Rousseau had one of the best games of his season in a 38-20 win, earning the league's weekly honors. He intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sacked him, had a tackle for loss and five tackles.
When Spagnuolo decides to bring heat, he goes big. The Chiefs ranked No. 1 last year in rushing six or more men, and they’re No. 1 again this year at six-plus rushers at 12%, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
That gives the Chiefs' defense a boom-or-bust quality. The Chiefs gave up 52 completions of 20 or more yards this season – 16th most in the league. The Bills’ defense allowed a league-low 31 20-plus passes.
No. 24 challenge. Ingram gave Dion Dawkins fits in the season opener against Pittsburgh. It was Dawkins' worst game, and he still was coming back from his bad bout with Covid-19. Dawkins has had a sensational pass-blocking season, and he has gotten better late in the season in the run game. He was rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth. Dawkins probably won’t see a ton of Ingram on Sunday. Ingram usually plays over right tackle, while Frank Clark plays over left tackle.
“That was Week 1, where a lot of us weren’t at their self,” Dawkins said. “I’m extremely excited for this game that’s coming up on Sunday.”
Ingram is 6-1 1/2. It’s going to be a challenge for 6-8 Spencer Brown to keep Ingram from going low and under in turning the corner with the speed rush.
“He’s fast, he’s a shorter player,” Dawkins said of Ingram. “He plays with a lot of energy and he’s a savvy vet. But we’re definitely catching him at the right time. I’m extremely excited to see his number flash across me and across Spencer. It’ll be a very great athletic day for both him and us.”
“I had a feeling if we wanted to get to the Super Bowl, we were going to have to beat them,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Here we are some ‘X’ amount of weeks later in that position for a great opportunity if we go play our best football.”
The 30,000-foot view. If the Chiefs and Bengals win, Kansas City would become the first team ever to host four straight conference championship games and the seventh to play in the game four straight years. New England played in the AFC final eight straight years from 2011-18. The others to go four straight: Oakland (1973-77), Philadelphia (2001-04), Dallas (1992-95), Buffalo (1990-93) and Dallas (1970-73).
Shell coverage. Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw a lot of similar coverages this season, with defenses working harder than ever to play zone and prevent big plays. The Chiefs had 69 pass plays of 20-plus yards in 2020 and 58 this year. The Bills had 66 in 2020 and 51 this year.
Mahomes earlier this year on how defenses have played him: “It kind of goes in different phases. At the beginning of my career, it was a lot of zone coverage. Then it became a lot of pressuring me and trying to get the ball out of my hands to see if I could pick it up. Then last year, similar, it started off with zone and then it became a lot of press-man coverage. This year, it’s kind of been a lot of deeper zones. Not letting us get free releases off the ball, but still playing that zone coverage. I think our team has done a great job of adjusting every year. ... For us, it’s about being patient now, being patient with the run game, being patient with the short passing game and keep taking what’s there. If we’re going to do these 12-, 14-play drives and we’re still scoring touchdowns, they’re just as effective.”
Stats for the road. Buffalo put up 47 points last week on a New England defense that allowed 17.8 per game this season. The last team to score 47 or more in a postseason game against an opponent that had allowed fewer than 18 a game? The 1992 Dallas Cowboys, against the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII. … Both the Bills and Chiefs are strong on special teams. The Bills ranked second in punt coverage, third in kickoff coverage. The Chiefs ranked first in punt coverage, fifth in kickoff coverage.