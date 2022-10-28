PlayAction: Bills will test Packers' lofty pass-defense ranking

The Green Bay Packers have all kinds of problems entering Sunday night’s meeting with the Buffalo Bills.

The defensive secondary is not one of them.

The Packers enter the game healthy on the back end and rank No. 1 in the NFL for fewest passing yards allowed.

Green Bay’s starting five defensive backs – the three cornerbacks and two safeties – are among the top five units in the NFL by any estimation. They might be top two, up there with the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s a very fundamentally sound team, and they have one of the better corners in the league,” said Josh Allen, referring to Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander. “He’s probably going to follow Stef. Just finding unique ways to spread the ball around and get other guys involved.”

Alexander, a first-round pick in 2018 with 4.38 speed, is the Packers’ No. 1 corner. On the other side is Eric Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021 with 4.31 speed. In the slot is Rasul Douglas, one of the bigger nickel cornerbacks in the league at 6-foot-2, 209 pounds. Safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage are sold veterans.

Alexander missed most of last season with a shoulder injury but still was rewarded in May with the top contract among all NFL cornerbacks ($21 million a year). He was used in a lot of zone coverage early in the season. But the Packers matched him up some on Jets rookie Garrett Wilson two weeks ago and against Washington’s Terry McLaurin last week. McLaurin had four catches against Alexander for 64 yards.

If Green Bay matches him on Stefon Diggs, it’s not likely to cause Allen to ignore his top receiver. Allen didn’t shy away from Diggs against the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey or the Dolphins' Xavien Howard.

“He's a guy that competes at a high level,” Diggs said of Alexander. “He finishes plays. He's fast. I think he had battled an injury not too long ago, too, so he’s a guy that’s probably getting back out there and getting his confidence, and he's been playing well. So going against corners, I see the best corner every week. It's not nothing new to me.”

Gabe Davis, with his size and strength, will be a challenge for Stokes, who isn’t playing as well as he did as a rookie last season.

The Packers play a decent amount of man coverage underneath with help over the top. It will be interesting to see the separation the Bills’ wideouts get. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry isn’t known as a big blitzer. The Packers were 27th last year in blitz rate. They’ve increased the blitzes this year because they’ve faced a shaky cast of quarterbacks. But Barry didn't gamble against Patrick Mahomes or Matthew Stafford last year.

Is the No. 1 pass ranking a true reflection of their play this year? We’ll see. The Packers have faced only one quality passing offense. That was in Week 1 against Minnesota. Their other competition: Chicago (ranked 32nd in passing), Tampa Bay (which was without receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin), New England (which started backup Brian Hoyer), the Giants (30th), the Jets (23rd) and Washington (20th).

Shades of Marino

Aaron Rodgers turns 39 on Dec. 2. He signed a new contract in March that gives him $59 million guaranteed in 2023, so he’s playing next year. He ranks fifth all-time in TD passes, 10th in passing yards and first in interception percentage. His arm talent and quick release are up there with Dan Marino as among the best ever, but Rodgers throws on the move far better than Marino did.

Allen discussed Rodgers’ release Wednesday.

“As a kid, that’s what you wanted to do, you wanted to move and be able to throw on the run like he does. You talk about a quick release. Still sometimes it’ll pan to him warming up, and from where his hand starts to where it finishes, it’s in an instant and it’s super impressive to watch. Sometimes it really doesn’t look like it makes sense to me, how quickly the ball can get out and how accurately it can get there.”

Von Miller has faced Rodgers four times.

“I think he has the toughest cadence, probably,” Miller said. “I know I might be stretching a little bit far right here, but I think he has the toughest cadence in NFL history when it comes to hard counts and getting guys to jump. For a guy like me that's always on edge and trying to get the best jump I possibly can, that's tough. That's not even including his mobility. ... They're rolling out to the right and him falling back on the left, stepping up in the pocket and falling out to the right and fading out to the left. He does everything well. That's why he's the highest-paid player in our league.”

Horizontal bop

The Bills’ cornerbacks better be ready to tackle Sunday. The trading of star receiver Davante Adams has left the Packers with a horizontal pass game. The Bills can expect a ton of quick passes out wide, receiver screens, passes to backs in the flats.

Rodgers ranks last in the NFL in air yards per completion (3.7), according to Next Gen Stats. He leads the league in percentage of passes at or behind the line of scrimmage (29%), according to NFL Network. Josh Allen is at 12.5%.

Said defensive end A.J. Epenesa: “I think with the scheme they run, they’re going to try to slow us down on D, because we’re a fast-paced attack defense and they’re going to try to do things like screen balls, throw it outside, just try to make us have to turn and run, instead of such a linear, forward, up the field, down the field game. They’re going to try to throw screens and do quick passes. But ultimately, it’s going to be us doing what we do and stopping what they show us.”

The 30,000-foot view.

Every game at Lambeau Field has been sold out since the 1960 season (not counting replacement games and the Covid season). At the start of the 2022 season, there were more than 147,000 names on the Packers’ season-ticket waiting list. A person who went on the waiting list 25 years ago would be roughly No. 11,000 on the waiting list today. ... Clarence native Mark Murphy is in his 15th season as Packers president and chief executive officer. Murphy, the former Washington Redskins safety, is a Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer.

Stats for the road

The Packers’ special teams rank 24th in punt coverage and 26th in kickoff coverage. So it goes. The Packers were last in the NFL in overall special teams ranking last year. They were 29th in 2020, 26th in 2019 and 32nd in 2018. ... This game is the wingspan Olympics at the linebacker position. Buffalo’s 6-5 Tremaine Edmunds has an 83-inch wingspan. The Packers have two pterodactyl linebackers. De’Vondre Campbell is 6-4 with an 81-inch wingspan. Rookie Quay Walker is 6-4 with an 80-inch wingspan. ... The Packers were 30th in yards per rush allowed last year, so they overhauled the middle of the defense, signing free-agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed and drafting Walker and Devonte Wyatt from Georgia. It’s a head-scratcher why they’ve been so poor vs. the run this season (27th). Both Washington and the Jets gashed the Packers by running to the edges the past two weeks.