PlayAction: Bills, Titans take different paths on drafting edge rushers

The Titans need Dupree to pan out in a big way. They gave him the big deal even though he was coming off knee surgery in December. He sat out the past three games while nursing the same sore knee but it looks like he's playing Monday against the Bills. Most players take at least a full year to get back to their former selves after major knee surgery. He should line up mostly against left tackle Dion Dawkins.

At full strength, Dupree is a handful. He had 11.5 sacks in 2019 and eight in 11 games last year.

“I felt like he plays with great effort,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He has very good size, length, has the ability to play the run and the pass both very efficiently. That was something we really liked. We like the person, his attitude, and everything going into the process. Hopefully we can get him back here to help us.”

Dupree surely passes the eyeball test, which is why he was the 22th pick in the 2015 draft.