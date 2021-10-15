PlayAction: Bills, Titans take different paths on drafting edge rushers

It’s a sound NFL draft philosophy to keep the talent pipeline flowing with edge rushers.
The Buffalo Bills are proving the point this season – they hope – with the promising play of three recent edge draftees – Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Carlos Basham. Obviously, the jury still is out on all three. But so far, so good, especially with Rousseau.
The Tennessee Titans also hope they’ve solved their edge-rush situation, but they were forced to spend big to address the position.
Tennessee has drafted just two edge rushers in the top three rounds of the draft in the past 11 years. One of them is a good player – Harold Landry, a second-round pick in 2018. The other was almost an immediate bust – Kevin Dodd, a second-round pick in 2016.
Partly as a result, the Titans have ranked among the bottom nine in pass defense four of the previous five years. They’ve ranked in the bottom 10 in pressure rate the past three years, according to Football Outsiders.
The Titans spent big in free agency on Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree, giving him a $16.5 million a year contract in March. That’s tied for 15th in the NFL, and there’s 44 edge rushers averaging more than $10 million a year, according to Spotrac.
If you don’t have prospects in the pipeline, you’re forced to overpay in free agency because edge rusher is a priority position.
The Titans need Dupree to pan out in a big way. They gave him the big deal even though he was coming off knee surgery in December. He sat out the past three games while nursing the same sore knee but it looks like he's playing Monday against the Bills. Most players take at least a full year to get back to their former selves after major knee surgery. He should line up mostly against left tackle Dion Dawkins.
At full strength, Dupree is a handful. He had 11.5 sacks in 2019 and eight in 11 games last year.
“I felt like he plays with great effort,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He has very good size, length, has the ability to play the run and the pass both very efficiently. That was something we really liked. We like the person, his attitude, and everything going into the process. Hopefully we can get him back here to help us.”
Dupree surely passes the eyeball test, which is why he was the 22th pick in the 2015 draft.
But will he be worth the money for Tennessee? He’s not quite Cleveland’s Myles Garrett or the Chargers’ Joey Bosa – a difference maker on every play. He did his damage in Pittsburgh opposite one of the top five edge rushers in the NFL in T.J. Watt. And while Dupree’s sack numbers are outstanding, his pressure rate isn’t as great. It’s kind of the opposite of Buffalo’s Jerry Hughes, who gets consistent pressure but hasn’t converted it into a ton of sacks.
In his big 2019 season, Dupree’s pressure rate (6.3%) was the lowest of the top 20 sackers in the league and the eighth lowest of the top 40 sackers, according to Pro Football Focus.
This is not to second-guess the Titans’ signing. They had to have Dupree, because their youth pipeline was dry.
Remember when the Bills spent all that money on Mario Williams in 2012? They had zero pass rushers on the roster at the time. The Bills were backed into a spending corner.
That’s why you want to keep some kind of steady flow of edge rushers coming through the draft.
The 30,000-foot view. The Titans have had five straight winning seasons and are almost assured of making it six straight this year, given the weakness of the AFC South. Vrabel is 32-23 in three-plus years as a head coach. He was a good hire and currently is the most successful NFL head coach from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Belichick protégé Bill O’Brien went 52-48 before flaming out spectacularly in Houston. Ex-Patriot aide Brian Flores has shown promising signs in Miami but the jury remains out on him. Nick Saban, of course, is the most successful coach in the “Belichick Tree,” with a record seven college national championships. But Saban failed in his brief foray into the NFL with Miami.
A good gamble. The Titans took a chance in trading for 32-year-old Julio Jones, even though he missed seven games to a recurring hamstring injury in 2020. Now he has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. We’ll see if he can stay healthy.
But this was a smart acquisition by the Titans, for three reasons. One, he played the previous six seasons virtually injury free. Two, the price tag wasn’t huge. Tennessee gave up a third-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-rounder in 2023. Three, they don’t want to waste Derrick Henry’s prime years. Henry is 27. Everyone knows age 30 is a stone wall for running backs. Maybe Henry will be an exception. But it’s important the Titans try to maximize the next three seasons with him in the backfield.
Watch No. 58. The Titans’ most effective pass rusher has been Landry, with 4.5 sacks. Tennessee has been blitzing at about the league average this season. I expect more zone dogs, stunts and twists than heavy blitzes vs. Josh Allen. Both Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray killed the Titans’ blitzes. All of Landry’s sacks this season have come when he has been unblocked on twists or when the QB has held the ball a long time.
CB Matchup. Do the Titans have the cornerbacks to match up with the Bills’ receivers? I liked their cornerback roster of a couple years ago better, when they had Malcolm Butler, Adoree Jackson and Logan Ryan, and went to the AFC title game. Now their No. 1 guy is Kristian Fulton, a second-round pick from LSU in 2020. He’s pretty good, but he may not play Monday due to a hamstring injury. The No. 2 is 33-year-old Jackrabbit Jenkins, who still has man coverage ability but who’s on his third team in three years. His best days are behind him. The slot is Chris Jackson, a seventh-round pick in 2020 who should have his hands full vs. the Bills. Fulton’s replacement, first-rounder Caleb Farley, also missed practice Thursday.
A note on Jenkins. His real name is Janoris, but for years he has preferred to be called by his nickname, which he earned his first year of college at North Alabama.
“I don’t like Janoris, it’s not my name,” he told the Nashville Tennessean in training camp.
So the Titans have obliged and listed him as Jackrabbit on their official roster.
Stats for the road. The Bills lead the NFL in passing percentage on first down in the first three quarters – at 63%. The Titans are No. 2 in rushing percentage on first down (62%). ... The Titans like to look for big plays in the passing game when they get in big personnel groups. They play 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) on 21% of their snaps, and Ryan Tannehill is averaging 9.2 yards per attempt out of that group, according to Sharp Football. The Titans currently are 31st in sacks allowed per pass play. ... The Titans were 7-2 in one-score games last year, a trend that’s hard to sustain. They’re 1-1 this year.