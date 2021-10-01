PlayAction: Bills, Texans a study in roster-building contrasts

When is getting fired a blessing in disguise?
When the company is a sinking ship.
“Part of Matt's job entails echoing the calls, helping the communication part, which is important for us so we can execute,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “And Matt's done a good job with that this year.”
In retrospect, that’s a significant consolation for Brian Gaine, the Buffalo Bills’ senior personnel advisor to general manager Brandon Beane.
Gaine was fired by the Houston Texans after only 17 months as general manager in June 2019. The move was the beginning of the end of the Texans’ six-year run of success under former coach Bill O’Brien.
Gaine essentially lost a power struggle with O’Brien and Jack Easterby, the executive vice president of football operations who was hired away from New England in April 2019.
Don't miss The Buffalo News' sports reporters picks for the Buffalo Bills' Week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans.
O’Brien did a good job coaching the Texans. Like most coaches who gain power over the entire football department, he was bad at personnel.
Two months after becoming de facto general manager, O’Brien traded two No. 1 picks and a No. 2 to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Too much. Making matters worse, the trade gave Tunsil giant leverage in contract talks, because his rookie deal was expiring. The Texans had to give him a massive new contract.
Of course, O’Brien made an even bigger blunder by trading one of the top five wide receivers in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins, for a fourth-round pick and a backup running back (David Johnson).
The result now is Houston has the least home-grown roster in the NFL, with only 17 of its own draft picks on the team, counting injured reserve. The league average is 28. Only six current Texans starters started their careers in Houston, also lowest in the NFL. The Bills have 12 homegrown starters, including five first-round picks.
It takes awhile to rebuild a cost-efficient roster. The Bills had only 17 of their own drafted players on the roster in 2019, due to the poor drafting of previous regimes. Now the Bills have 25 drafted players in the fold, almost back up to the league average (27.9).
Support Local Journalism
Culley was the quarterbacks coach for the Bills from 2017 to 2018, working with Allen as a rookie.
Four-man pass rush. It sure looks as though Josh Allen is going to face a similar pressure game plan for a second week in a row. Houston defensive coordinator Lovie Smith believes in winning with his front four. He has had some outstanding defensive lines – in Tampa and Chicago – in his NFL career. The Texans have blitzed only 12% of opponent dropbacks through the first three games, according to Pro Football Focus. That would be a league-low level for a full season.
Washington blitzed Allen only 5 of 46 dropbacks last week, according to Buffalo News charts. Allen was 5 of 5 for 68 yards on those plays. Maybe Smith will turn up the heat a little, but don’t expect a ton of five- and six-man rushes. Young pass rushers Charles Omenihu (36-inch arms) and Jonathan Greenard (who has Shaq Lawson traits) weren’t bad vs. Carolina. Look for the Texans to test Allen’s patience. Force him to make the routine play. Hope the Bills shoot themselves in the foot somewhere along the way on a 12-play march.
The 17-to-1 connection. On the sixth play from scrimmage in Miami, Allen hit Emmanuel Sanders on a 35-yard deep ball against top cornerback Byron Jones. It was improvised. Sanders described how he and Allen got on the same page.
“The first play of the game going against Byron Jones, he two-hand jammed me super aggressive,” Sanders said. “So ... we went in motion and he came up and he thought he was going to do it again. But I had already created a plan in my head. All right, I know how you’re going to try to play me, you’re going to try to jam me at the line of scrimmage. So I sold him inside heavy. ... And I wasn’t even supposed to take that deep, but I beat him so bad I just threw up my hand and Josh was able to hit me. His read was Stef, and he came back to me and saw my hand in the air and we ended up connecting.”
The 30,000-foot view. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2. The Texans either have to trade QB Deshaun Watson by then or wait until early March before the start of free agency. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported this week that Houston is “softening its stance” on a potential trade. Glazer previously reported that Texans rejected an offer of three No. 1 picks and three No. 3s before the draft. Obviously, Bills fans would rather not see Watson land in the AFC East in Miami. The Dolphins have one first-round pick in 2022 (it’s San Francisco’s pick, which probably is going to be late in the first round). They have two first-rounders in 2023, their own and San Francisco’s. So Miami would have to cut significantly into its draft pipeline to get a deal done. But Miami owner Stephen Ross reportedly covets Watson.
The fact that Allen completed 32 of 43 passes – 74% – on a day when the wind blew at 20 mph and gusted up to 30 mph is something we’ve come to take for granted.
Old is not always bad. The Texans are in an all-out rebuilding mode, but have the second oldest roster in the NFL, according to a Buffalo News study. Part of it was desperation, stocking a depleted roster with 27 veteran free-agent signings. That includes 35-year-old receiver Danny Amendola and 33-year-old tackle Marcus Cannon.
The benefit is every position room has an older veteran who knows how to prepare like a pro. The Texans know they’re going to lose. You go all young and you lose, you risk developing a bad culture.
This is something Sean McDermott addressed his first three years, adding true pros like Lee Smith and Frank Gore to help bring along the young guys.
“He had a plan, and that plan was to have the right people in the building, have the right people in the dressing room,” Texans coach David Culley said of McDermott. “In our case, we had a bunch of openings here because of free agency. And we targeted those kinds of guys that we feel like would come in and would understand what it's like to build. ... We targeted guys that had great character, guys that come from franchises that had been successful, and also guys that were motivated, again, to show that they could still get it done.”
Stats for the road. Houston’s right cornerback, Vernon Hargreaves, was a first-round pick in 2016 who never has quite lived up to his draft ranking. He led NFL corners in fantasy football points allowed the previous two years. ... Houston has used two tight end sets 32% of the time and three tight end sets 12% percent of the time. That’s the second most multiple tight end sets in the league behind only Atlanta. Third linebacker A.J. Klein should get some snaps on defense. ... Brandin Cooks runs a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. He’s the top Houston wideout threat by far, so Tre’Davious White could match up with him.