PlayAction: Bills, Texans a study in roster-building contrasts

The 17-to-1 connection. On the sixth play from scrimmage in Miami, Allen hit Emmanuel Sanders on a 35-yard deep ball against top cornerback Byron Jones. It was improvised. Sanders described how he and Allen got on the same page.

“The first play of the game going against Byron Jones, he two-hand jammed me super aggressive,” Sanders said. “So ... we went in motion and he came up and he thought he was going to do it again. But I had already created a plan in my head. All right, I know how you’re going to try to play me, you’re going to try to jam me at the line of scrimmage. So I sold him inside heavy. ... And I wasn’t even supposed to take that deep, but I beat him so bad I just threw up my hand and Josh was able to hit me. His read was Stef, and he came back to me and saw my hand in the air and we ended up connecting.”