PlayAction: Bills' run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets' front

“I think, for me, it just starts with my demeanor,” he said. “I think you guys know me a little bit. I’m just cool, calm and collected, at least off the field. If you watch my Mic’d up, I’m kind of a different player on the field. I never panic and I never feel pressure when the ball’s in the air. It’s so many micro-seconds to make a decision when we look up and when we play the ball. I think it’s something just more a feel thing, and you need more experience at it. The more comfortable you get not grabbing and not panicking, I think it comes with trusting yourself and trusting what you see. I tell myself that time and time again: Just trust your eyes. When his hands go up, when his eyes get big, read keys and you’ll be able to feel more confident and play the ball a little bit better and not get penalties.”