PlayAction: Bills' run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets' front

The lowly New York Jets actually will be a good test this Sunday to see if the Buffalo Bills can keep their momentum going in the running game.
The Bills’ game plan figures to be pass heavy. The Jets have all kinds of problems in the defensive secondary. They rank 29th against the pass.
"It's not like the days when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick held the No. 1 seed," writes Mark Gaughan.
Getting Devin Singletary 100 rushing yards probably won’t be a top priority. But it would be nice if the Bills can manage some efficient running to complement the pass.
The Bills have averaged 159 rushing yards a game the past four weeks, starting with the loss in Tampa. Devin Singletary has averaged 4.7 yards a carry over that four-game stretch.
The statistics say the Jets stink against the run – they’re 29th – but it’s misleading because they’ve trailed in so many games and have faced the most rushing attempts in the NFL.
The Jets have talent on the defensive line. At defensive tackle they have three stout players: Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft; Sheldon Rankins, the No. 12 pick in the 2016 draft; and 318-pound Folo Fatukasi. At defensive end they have 288-pound John Franklin-Myers, who just got a big contract that pays him 12th best in the league at his position ($13.7 million a year). At linebacker is star C.J. Mosley, the third-highest paid inside linebacker in the league ($17 million a year).
The Jets talked this week about their motivation to make amends for the loss to Buffalo in November.
"Obviously, we know how the game went last time we played them when they were able to score all those points against us," Rankins said. "Redemption is definitely in our hearts. Just understanding that when you play this game, the tape is your résumé. We're not trying to stand on the fact that when they put all those points up on us last time, we're trying to right the ship with this one and come out with a better effort and hold that offense to as minimal points and yards as possible."
The Jets held the Bucs, albeit without star back Leonard Fournette, to a 3.0-yard average on 21 rushes last week. Tom Brady passed for 410 yards. The Jets don’t get a lot of help from their safeties in the run game. But since Week 8, they’re giving up 4.29 yards a carry, which ranks 14th.
The QB grind
The Bills are not looking straight to February. Instead, ahead of their regular season finale, they’re balancing their new standard of making the playoffs with the goals still on the table.
There’s little downtime in the workweek of NFL players, especially quarterbacks. Players watch video of the previous day’s game with coaches Monday. Tuesday is the players’ day off. NFL quarterbacks generally get the game plan for the coming week sent to them Tuesday afternoon or evening. Josh Allen said he sometimes even gets it on Monday from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. That begins an intensive study of the upcoming opponent.
We asked Josh Allen how much he needs to unplug from the grind Monday night and Tuesday.
“Yeah, I think there’s a good mix in there somewhere,” he said. “Typically, Monday nights, I’m watching the Monday night game, and after that, even sometimes at halftime, I’ll turn it off. I’ll get away from football, play some video games, hang out with some friends, take my dog and hang out with my dog. Let her go run around a pond somewhere. So, there is a chance to unwind, kind of get off of things. These weeks, as long as they are, they happen so quickly. Sometimes throughout the week, it’s like you see a guy wearing No. 24 on defense in practice, and you’re thinking like, ‘God, who are we playing this week?’ It just all adds up and goes so quickly. Sometimes you’re thinking about the wrong guy, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I gotta lock in here. So, yes, the emotions of the game, they run so highly that it just feels like it’s just been one long week. And I can’t believe it’s already the last week of the regular season. It’s flown by.”
Defending go routes
Levi Wallace had textbook technique in breaking up a go route down the left sideline last week for receiver Frank Darby. Wallace looked back for the ball just at the right time and batted the ball away. Wallace hasn’t been beaten on a deep ball since a pass interference against Chase Claypool in the opener vs. Pittsburgh.
Here’s Wallace discussing his mindset on defending go routes.
“I think, for me, it just starts with my demeanor,” he said. “I think you guys know me a little bit. I’m just cool, calm and collected, at least off the field. If you watch my Mic’d up, I’m kind of a different player on the field. I never panic and I never feel pressure when the ball’s in the air. It’s so many micro-seconds to make a decision when we look up and when we play the ball. I think it’s something just more a feel thing, and you need more experience at it. The more comfortable you get not grabbing and not panicking, I think it comes with trusting yourself and trusting what you see. I tell myself that time and time again: Just trust your eyes. When his hands go up, when his eyes get big, read keys and you’ll be able to feel more confident and play the ball a little bit better and not get penalties.”
The 30,000-foot view
As of this week, the Jets have two picks in the top seven of the 2022 NFL Draft. They would pick fourth based on their 4-12 record. They have Seattle’s pick, No. 7, thanks to the trade of safety Jamal Adams. They also have Carolina’s second round pick, thanks to the Sam Darnold trade. That’s No. 38. In all, they currently have five picks in the top 70. They’re also eighth in salary cap space for 2022, according to Spotrac.com. They have few key pending free agents, besides safety Marcus Maye. The opportunity is there for the Jets to be a factor in the AFC East race next season.
Stats for the road. Jets QB Zach Wilson has gone 135 straight attempts without an INT. ... Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round pick, was benched vs. Tampa last week. He has just eight catches this year and no TD catches in two seasons. ... Brady was effective against the Jets when targeting receivers under 10 air yards, completing 24 of 29 passes for 184 yards and 2 TDs. That’s probably a good template for Allen this week. ... The Falcons showed Allen and the passing game respect last week. Singletary carried 23 times while not seeing a stacked box on any of his rush attempts, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.