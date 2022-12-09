PlayAction: Bills rank No. 1 in NFL on third downs and will need to be good vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills’ offense probably is going to need to play to its strength on third downs in Sunday’s showdown with the New York Jets.

The Jets’ defense is pretty good at limiting big plays. New York stands tied for 10th in the league with only 19 passes of 25-plus yards allowed. They gave up only one 20-yard pass in the first meeting with the Bills.

The Jets have allowed the second-lowest passer rating in the league this year (77.5). They’re fourth best in yards per attempt allowed at 5.8 yards.

It shapes up as a sustain-drives kind of game for both teams.

The Bills were an outstanding 8 of 13 on third-downs in the first meeting with the Jets.

Buffalo stands No. 1 in the NFL on third downs, converting 51.7%.

Josh Allen said staying in third and reasonable situations is important, especially against a good defense like New York’s.

“With those third and mediums, third and longs, it's when defenses can get real exotic,” Allen said. “Takes one mistake for you to make, and they've got the ball in plus territory now (via a turnover). So, skipping third downs, keeping the opposing defense in simpler packages and again, it lets you be two dimensional. You can throw it you can, you can run it.

“That's what Coach McDermott preaches all the time,” Allen said. “If we can be two-dimensional and force the opposing team to be one dimensional, you’re usually going to have success that way. That's just complementary football that we're trying to play here.”

The Jets’ defense ranks in the top 12 in almost every category except third downs. New York is 21st, allowing 40.7% conversions.

“Being a good third-down offense is having the playmakers to do it – Josh and (Stefon) Diggs and Gabe (Davis) and Dawson (Knox), all those guys,” said No. 2 QB Case Keenum. “And protecting. It starts up front. That’s when defensive coordinators and pass rushers make their money, on third downs.”

RAC beast

Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, the 10th pick in the draft, is on a roll. In his last five games he’s averaging six catches and 95 yards a game. He’s second among rookie wideouts in catches and yards behind New Orleans’ Chris Olave.

Wilson is great with the ball in his hands. He’s 12th among wideouts in yards after catch per reception (5.9), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

“The game's not too big for him,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh on a conference call with Buffalo-area reporters. “Normally when a rookie gets into the league, their first few weeks, they've just got these big eyes. It's like, ‘Holy cow, there's Von Miller, there's Jalen Ramsey.' And they're looking at all these superstars that they grew up watching.

“But he didn't care,” Saleh said. “He stepped on the field, the game's not too big for him, the moment's not too big for him. And because of that, he's gotten better and better and better as he's become more of an efficient route runner. He hasn't even scratched the surface of where we think he's going to get.”

The scouting report on Wilson coming out of Ohio State was great body control, big catch radius for a guy 6-feet tall, big RAC potential, top-end speed. He runs a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

Wilson’s father, Kenny, scored 1,573 points in his college basketball career at Davidson and is in that school’s athletic hall of fame. Kenny had a cup of coffee in the NBA. Garrett was first-team All-Central Texas in basketball as a high school junior. He didn’t play hoops his senior year because he enrolled early to Ohio State. But Tennessee gave him scholarship offers in both basketball and football.

The 30,000-foot view

No matter how well Mike White performs for the Jets this last month of the season, the benching quarterback Zach Wilson is good news for the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots. The Jets have a loaded roster, with 15 former first-round picks. Missing on a quarterback taken No. 2 overall is a giant blow to the Jets’ building blueprint, no matter how they try to spin it. The odds are the Jets are making the playoffs this year, win or lose to the Bills Sunday. The defense probably is going to get them there. Yet White is not the long-term answer. Where do the Jets go from here at QB? They won’t be drafting high enough to get a prime prospect. The most attractive options in March might be San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Las Vegas’ Derek Carr. Garoppolo is scheduled to be a free agent. Will the 49ers finally hand the job to Trey Lance? A move to New York makes sense because Saleh came from San Francisco. Carr turns 32 in March. The Raiders could land a top-12 pick. The Jets would have to trade for Carr and assume $40 million guaranteed in salary for 2023, while the Raiders can get out of the deal with just a $5.6 million cap hit.

Edge setters

The Jets have been good at running wide, especially wide left. Almost half their runs have gone off left tackle or wide to left end. They’re averaging 7.07 yards a carry when they run off left end on a large number of attempts (69). New York back Michael Carter busted 25 and 17-yard runs wide left in the first meeting.

The Bills’ defensive ends were very good at setting the edge in New England, especially Greg Rousseau.

“I feel like it’s something I do well for sure, but it’s also something I can be better at,” said Rousseau, who usually plays left defensive end. “I’ve got room to grow on everything. I can set the edge better, I can do a lot of things better. Just my mentality of not having anyone run around you or not having the O-lineman widen you is kind of a mental thing. Shaq does it great.”

Shaq Lawson usually plays right defensive end.

Stats for the road

Rookie sensation Sauce Gardner plays left cornerback. Don’t expect him to match up with Stefon Diggs. D.J. Reed, the free-agent signee from Seattle, has played so well this season, the Jets haven’t felt the need in any game to try to match Gardner on the opponent’s top receiver. Gardner plays physical (handsy, some might say) but has avoided penalties. He and Reed have just one defensive holding flag each. ... The Jets’ safeties aren’t as elite as their outside cornerbacks. LaMarcus Joyner gave up three catches for 65 yards vs. Minnesota, while Jordan Whitehead has dropped four possible interceptions this year, according to Pro Football Focus. ... Bryce Huff, undrafted out of Memphis in 2020, has been a pleasant pass-rushing surprise. He's the one who hit Allen's arm and injured him late in the first meeting. Huff is fourth on the Jets in pressures (24) and sacks (3.5).