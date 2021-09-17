PlayAction: Bills must contend with upgraded Miami WR corps

“You can turn your back and play-action stuff, and you’ve got a good rush, and even though you’re play action, they might get back to you with your back turned,” Daboll said. “You can keep it all spread out in front of you, so you can see the whole defense, and try to get the ball out as quick as you can to playmakers.”

None of Allen’s play-action fakes were from under center. They all were quick fakes to the running back while in shotgun formation.

“We weren’t interested in holding the ball too long,” Daboll said. “We were trying to get it out of our hands and get it into the guys’ hands so they could catch and run. The longer you have to let a play develop and a receiver get downfield, the more the pass rush is coming. So, we were trying to balance that.”

Look for the Bills to go back to a higher percentage of play fakes going forward.

The 30,000-foot view. Miami was rumored to be one of the teams inquiring about a trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. The expectation is the Texans will deal Watson some time before the 2022 NFL Draft, once the impact of the sexual harassment allegations against him is better understood.