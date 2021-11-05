PlayAction: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence

Stats for the road. Jacksonville has just two takeaways on the season, and no fumble recoveries. It’s hard to believe. The NFL record for the worst takeaway total on a season is seven by the 49ers in 2018. Next worst was nine by Houston last year. The Bills are plus-13 in takeaways and the Jags are minus-11. It’s the biggest differential in any game so far this season. ... Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault was a second-round pick in 2020 who is 227 pounds and good with the ball in his hands. He has carried only four times for 28 yards this year. I’d get him the ball more. ... Another young guy not doing enough is edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th pick in the 2020 draft. He has two sacks in 23 games. He was viewed as a raw boom-bust pick. But he’s still only 22. He played only 20 snaps each of the past two games. Why not force-feed him playing time?