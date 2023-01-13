PlayAction: Bills gave up way more deep balls, and here comes Miami

The answer is Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Justin Jefferson and Micah Hyde.

The question?

Name four reasons why Leslie Frazier’s Buffalo defense gave up way more yards on deep passes than ever before.

Frazier’s defense has been remarkable at keeping a lid on opponents’ deep passing. Five years in a row – from 2017 to 2021 – the Bills’ defense has ranked in the top seven in the league in limiting pass plays of 20 or more yards.

The Bills led the league last year with just nine completions for a mere 43 yards on passes that traveled 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage.

Not this year. The Bills gave up 25 completions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns on passes 20-plus yards downfield, according to a Buffalo News analysis. The catches were 11th most in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. The yardage total wasn’t bad – the 11th fewest. The TD total was middle of the pack, 15th most.

The loss of Hyde from the middle of the defense hurt. Damar Hamlin showed good range in his first season as a starter. But the Bills missed Hyde’s experience and talent.

Ten of the catches and more than half of the deep-passing yards the Bills allowed – 317 or 52% - were in just three games; the two vs. Miami and the game vs. Minnesota. Jordan Poyer missed the first Miami game and the Vikings game.

The Bills gave up 99 yards on deep balls to Hill and Waddle in the first meeting with Miami and 119 on deep balls in the second meeting with the Dolphins. They gave up 99 yards on deep completions to the Vikings’ Jefferson.

That’s a pretty good example of why the Dolphins still are a dangerous opponent for the Bills in Sunday’s wild-card playoff game, regardless of the fact starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out.

Hill and Waddle almost could win the game all on their own.

“They have a great passing attack,” said safety Dean Marlowe, who started vs. New England and is expected to be in Hamlin’s spot, alongside Poyer, on Sunday. “We know their tendencies. They know our tendencies. So it’s kind of like who can play it better.

“They’re great players,” Marlowe said. “They’ve done a remarkable job this season. My approach doesn’t change week to week. This is the league and everybody’s good. Those are two exceptionally good players. I stay true to myself know the type of player I am and prepare like it’s another week.”

Hill led the NFL on deep catches (19) and yards (669). Jefferson was second in yards (594) and Waddle was 13th (349).

“You have to pay attention to them,” said Frazier of Hill and Waddle, “yet, you still got to deal with this run game. So it presents some challenges. And that's one of the reasons they were one of top offenses in the league because of that two-headed monster that they have.”

Boyer vs. Allen

The Dolphins ranked third in the NFL this season in blitz rate, sending five or more rushers on 33.3% of dropbacks, according to Sportradar. Only the New York Giants (39.7%) and Arizona (34.4%) blitzed more.

Josh Allen is very good vs. the blitz. Miami blitzed him at 29% in the first meeting, and he went 13 of 17 for 159 yards, two TDs and no interceptions, according to Buffalo News charting.

Miami blitzed him at 21% in the second meeting and he went 6 of 7 for 80 yards with two TDs and no INTs. He also had two runs for 45 yards.

However, in the first meeting, Miami did get four third-down stops and one fourth-down stop by hurrying Allen on blitzes.

Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is well aware that blitzing Allen is dangerous and having his defensive backs with their backs turned in man coverage invites big scrambles. But he may decide to roll the dice, especially on third downs and when the Bills get across midfield.

Iron Man DT

The battle for first-team All-Pro at defensive tackle is tough this year. Aaron Donald missed six games, so he’s out. Kansas City’s Chris Jones is a lock for the first spot. The other spot is among Miami’s Christian Wilkins, the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward.

The vote here is going to Wilkins because he played 952 snaps, 85% of Miami’s total and the most of any defensive tackle in the league. Wilkins led all DTs in tackles with 98, was third in tackles for loss (16) and in PFF’s run-stuffs (45). His tackle total was most by an NFL DT since 1994.

“The guy goes out and gives it his all,” Bills guard Rodger Saffold said. “He does a great job of attacking. He has great feel, he gets natural leverage on people so he can still find a way to get to the quarterback.”

“He’s got all the characteristics of a great player, and he’s funny,” said Bills rookie Baylon Spector, who played at Clemson with both Wilkins and Lawrence. “He’s going to go out there and have fun too. He’s going to talk trash and be Christian.”

Both Wilkins and the Jets’ Williams are entering their fifth-year option season. Both will need to be signed to a giant extension before next season.

Welcome back

John Brown has 321 career NFL catches and 32 touchdowns. The 42-yard bomb he caught from Josh Allen vs. New England, his first catch in two years, will be one of his best career highlights.

“That’s in the top five,” Brown said. “When he pointed – go, go – I was like, 'Josh you make the call and I’ll deliver.' It was a perfect pass. I’ve still got messages I haven’t returned. It’s just too much. I’m at that point in my career I just want to have fun and make the best of it. Sitting out and coming back made me appreciate the game even more. God has some things planned for me. Every day I come here I’m thankful for the opportunity again.”

Stats for the road

Hill ranks No. 2 in the NFL in targets per snap played, according to the Athletic’s Nate Tice. Miami goes to him 23.2% of the plays. No. 1 in the league is part-time Jacksonville receiver Jamal Agnew (31.8%). Stefon Diggs ranks seventh in the league at 19.5%. ... Allen was 15 of 23 for 219 yards and two TDs vs. zone coverage against the Patriots last week, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. ... Brad Allen is the referee in Buffalo on Sunday. His crew did the Bills game in Kansas City in October. Allen’s crew called the fourth most penalties this year. But the playoffs use all-star crews. Allen was referee for the Bills-Pats wild-card game last year.