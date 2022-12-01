PlayAction: Bills face red-hot Matthew Judon and improved Pats pass rush

The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to worry much about Matthew Judon in the wild-card playoff game in January.

Judon played only 22 of 56 snaps and did little damage, managing just one pressure on Josh Allen.

Credit to the Bills. Left tackle Dion Dawkins played great that day. But Judon was struggling down the stretch last season, with minimal pressures and no sacks the last five games. He battled Covid-19 late in the season.

It looks like a different Judon whom the Bills will face Thursday night. He has been consistently dominant this season.

Judon leads the NFL in sacks with 13, already one-half more than he had all last year. He has had a sack in eight of 11 games. He’s fifth in the NFL in QB pressures with 50, according to Pro Football Focus.

Judon rushed mostly against left tackles last year. About two-thirds of his snaps have been against right tackles this year, and all but one of his sacks have come against the right side of the offensive line.

That means Bills right tackle Spencer Brown will see a lot of Judon.

“He’s an elite pass rusher,” Brown said. “They have good games set up with their rushers. Everything they do is with intent. It’s coach (Bill) Belichick. They’re not going to have a guy go on a whim and do anything random. Everything they do is for a reason. He’s a good pass rusher.

“I look forward to the challenge. I went against him last year. I’m going to go back and look at that tape, look at what was successful and what didn’t work and figure it out on Thursday.”

Judon, 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, is a size-speed rusher, who can bull rush or bend the edge.

He’s getting more help from the right side of the Pats’ defense this year. Sixth-year man Deatrich Wise, viewed before this year as a complementary player, already has a career-high 6.5 sacks and stands 16th in pressures. Third-year man Josh Uche, a situational speed rusher at 245 pounds, has a career-high five sacks. The Pats like to overload one side, put Judon alone on the other side and get him matched up one on one, especially if the offensive line slides to the overload side.

New England had 36 sacks all last season, tied for 18th. This year, it already has 37 sacks, second best in the NFL behind Dallas.

“I think, with Judon, the level of preparation, energy, work ethic, he comes in here every day since he got here a year ago and just tries to outwork and outcompete everybody, whether it’s running up the hill, whatever,” Pats safety Devin McCourty said.

Road warriors

Since 1990, there have been 144 three-game road trips by NFL teams. Only 14 of those teams (9%) went 3-0, according to News research.

The Bills on Thursday will complete what, essentially, is a three-game road trip. It’s three games in 12 days. It’s technically not a three-game road trip because the game against Cleveland was a neutral-site game. But Cleveland had the clear advantage because it had a full practice week, while the Bills were able to practice only once due to the blizzard.

This will be a herculean accomplishment if the Bills are able to beat the Patriots and go 3-0.

Of those 144 teams, 43 went 2-1, while 84 (58%) had losing records, going 1-2 or 0-3. The Bills’ only three-game trips this millennium were in 2001 (1-2), 2011 (0-3) and 2015 (1-2).

Zone coverage?

The Patriots rank second in the league in man coverage rate at 47%, according to NFL Research. They played a lot of man coverage in the game at New England last year. Isaiah McKenzie scorched Pats slot corner Myles Bryant. If the Pats try to match up with Stefon Diggs, it will be seventh-year man Jonathan Jones who does it. The Pats double-covered the Vikings' Justin Jefferson a lot last week and he still torched them. Just when you think the Pats will zig, however, they tend to zag. They might just play more zone and figure they can dominate the Bills' offensive line with four-man rushes.

“It’s a Patriots secondary, guys that are smart tough football players that can play multiple spots,” Josh Allen said. “They play man from zone looks and zone from man looks, and I think that’s why a lot of people struggle against them. They can show you so many different things and do so many different things. So trusting our base rules, trusting my eyes and making the smart decision and living to fight another down.”

The 30,000-foot view

Belichick has 327 total coaching wins in the regular season and playoffs, which puts him 20 behind all-time leader Don Shula. Belichick passed George Halas (324) to move into the No. 2 spot last month. Belichick will be 71 in April. He likely would pass Shula early in the 2024 season. Will he coach two more years? Only Darth Hoodie knows, but he has a great reverence for football history. The guess here is he will coach two more years. If you just count regular-season wins, Belichick is third at 296. Shula had 328 and George Halas 316. Belichick currently is tied with Tom Landry for most postseason appearances (19) as a head coach.

Stats for the road

Pats safety Devin McCourty is set to start his 200th career game, which ranks third in team history behind quarterback Tom Brady (283) and offensive tackle Bruce Armstrong (212). Only 89 NFL players have started 200 games, and only 23 have started 200 games with one team. The Bills have two of those 23 – Andre Reed (217) and Bruce Smith (213). ... The Pats have the second-most offensive holding penalties (20) in the league. ... New England ranks 26th in sacks allowed, having given up 26 in the last eight games and 16 in the last four. ... Rhamondre Stevenson is second in the NFL in catches by RBs with 50. ... Allen is 4-0 on Thursday games in his career with 13 total TDs. ... The Pats are holding opposing QBs to the lowest completion percentage in the league (58.4%). But the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins went 30 of 37 (81%) against them last week.