PlayAction: Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady

“I never in 18 years of football played with a guy who cared nearly as much about the quarterback-center snap,” Tucker told The News about Brady. “The guy is a total psycho – and I mean that as a compliment. It’s usually a mundane thing that you practice, but not to Brady. Brady wants it to be perfect every time. He’s a perfectionist. He never thinks, ‘I got this and we’re good.’ He thinks, ‘Let’s do it again and do it a little bit better.’ You’re snapping the ball to the quarterback’s top hand. And it kind of makes a noise like you’re clapping your hands, right? When you really smack it, it makes a good noise. I don’t know if it was psychological or if in his mind he thought it would give him a tenth of a second more to get back from center to look at the defense. But he wanted it to be perfect. He’d literally come in the huddle in OTAs and be like, ‘All right Ross, you and me; great snap first.’ He cared that much about it. And that’s one example of why he is what he is.”