PlayAction: Bills face mission improbable in speeding up Tom Brady

The book on defending Tom Brady always has been to get interior pressure on him.
He’s not mobile. Get defenders at his feet. Speed him up in the pocket.
Obviously, that scouting report hasn’t stopped him from winning seven Super Bowls. And the task arguably never has been harder than this season, with the Buffalo Bills headed to Tampa Bay for Sunday’s showdown with the Buccaneers.
The 44-year-old Brady is being sacked at the lowest rate of any quarterback in the NFL and at the lowest rate in his 22-year career.
“Our line has done a great job all year,” Brady said.
“We get the ball out quick sometimes, but we can hold it for a while when we we're taking shots down the field,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said.
The Bucs have allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (15), and Brady has the most attempts of any QB (42 a game). Buffalo’s Josh Allen has been sacked 19 times on 36 attempts a game, which makes him the fourth hardest to sack QB in the league.
For the Bills’ defense Sunday, speeding up Brady will mean forcing him to quickly go to check-downs, rather than getting him on the ground.
One reason Tampa was an ideal landing spot for Brady when he left New England is the Bucs’ middle three on the offensive line is so stout. It’s hard to get defenders at his feet.
Left guard Ali Marpet and right guard Alex Cappa were high draft picks, taken in the second round in 2015 and the third in 2018, respectively. Center Ryan Jensen was a free-agent bargain signed from Baltimore in 2018. None has ever made the Pro Bowl.
“I think they’re all playing at a really high level,” Arians said. “I think Ali is playing at a Pro Bowl level, as is Ryan Jensen. Cappa has been solid all year. I’d probably put them in an underrated category. The stats don’t lie.”
The bigger theme for the Bills this week has been better execution; it’s been mentioned by every player, and in the majority of answers as the team gears up to face the 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Another reason is Tampa has a load of weapons. Brady doesn’t like to get hit, and he has good targets underneath. He has had the second-fastest average time to throw this season (2.36) seconds, behind only Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, according to Pro Football Focus.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is by far the least blitzed QB in the league, at 13% of his dropbacks, according to PFF. Brady is the seventh-least blitzed QB, at 23%. Allen is 12th at 25.4%.
Like the Bills and the Chiefs, Brady is seeing a ton of two-deep coverages this year, and he’s great at checking it down.
Here’s another example of the Bucs’ excellent offensive line play: Brady has the lowest pressure rate in the league (26%) when he takes 2.5 seconds or more to throw, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
The greatest. Amherst native Rob Gronkowski essentially missed six of the first 12 games to injury, but he’s back and on fire. Gronk has 252 receiving yards the past three weeks.
Gronkowski’s 92 TD catches are third all-time among tight ends, behind Antonio Gates (116) and Tony Gonzalez (111). Gronk is fifth all-time in tight end receiving yards (8,920), and he’s 10th in catches. In 20 playoff games, he has a remarkable 89 catches for 1,273 yards and 14 TDs.
As great as those numbers are, they still don’t do him justice, because he is the greatest blocker of any of the top receiving tight ends ever.
Asked about the 32-year-old Gronk’s blocking this season, Arians said: “I think it’s probably close to what it’s always been. He still takes great pride in it. I would say of the tight ends with all the catches, he’s by far the best blocker.”
The perfect snap. Ross Tucker started at guard for the Bills in 2003 and 2004 and then spent part of 2005 and 2006 with New England, where he worked at center. Now, Tucker works for CBS and hosts the excellent “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.”
“I never in 18 years of football played with a guy who cared nearly as much about the quarterback-center snap,” Tucker told The News about Brady. “The guy is a total psycho – and I mean that as a compliment. It’s usually a mundane thing that you practice, but not to Brady. Brady wants it to be perfect every time. He’s a perfectionist. He never thinks, ‘I got this and we’re good.’ He thinks, ‘Let’s do it again and do it a little bit better.’ You’re snapping the ball to the quarterback’s top hand. And it kind of makes a noise like you’re clapping your hands, right? When you really smack it, it makes a good noise. I don’t know if it was psychological or if in his mind he thought it would give him a tenth of a second more to get back from center to look at the defense. But he wanted it to be perfect. He’d literally come in the huddle in OTAs and be like, ‘All right Ross, you and me; great snap first.’ He cared that much about it. And that’s one example of why he is what he is.”
The 30,000-foot view. Tampa has won 17 of its last 20 games. The Bucs have the oldest roster in the NFL, according to a Buffalo News study, with the most 30-and-over starters (eight). Spotrac has them $35 million under the cap for next year, but it’s going to be tough to “run it back” with the roster, as they did this year. They have a load of key free agents, including Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jensen, Ndamukong Suh, Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown.
Stats for the road. Mike Evans was the seventh overall pick in 2014, the year the Bills traded up for Sammy Watkins. Evans has 589 catches for 9,060 yards and 71 TDs. Watkins has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 TDs. In fact, of the six best receivers from that class, Watkins has the fewest catches, yards and TDs. ... Fournette leads all NFL running backs in catches with 58. He’s also outstanding at blitz pickups.