PlayAction: Bills DL vs. Steelers' OL will show who 'won' the offseason

Expect more of the same Sunday. Roethlisberger was the hardest-to-sack QB in the NFL. Are the Steelers going to trust their young line by letting the QB hold onto the ball?

“Last season, they were the best team in the league as far as getting the football out and neutralizing your defensive line by how quickly they get the ball out,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “So we've got to deal with that and try to get our hands up and try to get some batted balls. This is one of those games where sometimes your most effective pass rush is just being able to harass the quarterback.”

Steeler scheme: Look for the Steelers to use a lot more pre-snap shifting and motions at the snap under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada. All that shifting gives the offense a look at how the defense lines up vs. different fronts and forces the defense to do more communicating. Look for more play-action run fakes, too. Pittsburgh ranked last in the NFL last season in play-action usage (12%), according to Football Outsiders. The Steelers were on the lower end of offensive motion, too.