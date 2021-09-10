PlayAction: Bills DL vs. Steelers' OL will show who 'won' the offseason

A battle of offseason priorities will play out Sunday in the season opener at Highmark Stadium.
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended last season with an obvious need to address their offensive line.
The Buffalo Bills ended 2020 with a clear need to bolster the front four.
Both organizations went to work on the problems starting in March. Which front office did a better job? We will get an answer when the Steelers visit the Bills.
Pittsburgh ranked 32nd last year in rushing, and the offense staggered to the finish line, losing five of its last six, including a 26-15 decision to the Bills on Dec. 13.
The Steelers essentially will have four new starters on the offensive line Sunday. That includes two rookies – left tackle Dan Moore and center Kendrick Green – plus two other young guys – left guard Kevin Dotson (four starts) and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (19 starts).
Coaches always talk about the importance of continuity on the offensive line. Pittsburgh’s front five didn’t start as a unit in any of the three exhibition games.
“I haven’t graded on a curve, if you will,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week on whether he’s concerned about his young line. “Those guys have earned their position through their play. I’m excited about watching them play this Sunday. I think it’s reasonable to expect those guys to find their footing and improve continually and rapidly over this journey.”
Moore, a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M, was the 16th offensive tackle taken in the draft – 16th! Yes, it was a deep year for tackles, but even the Steelers are a bit surprised he’s the Week 1 starter.
“He's developed a lot, but I'd be remiss if I didn't say that he probably came with more than we anticipated,” Tomlin said of Moore’s skill level. “He’s gotten better throughout the course of this, but I think his floor was higher than anticipated.”
The upside on Moore is he started 36 games in the Southeastern Conference and doesn’t have glaring weaknesses. The scouting report entering the NFL was he doesn’t have elite athleticism and agility. Can he handle top-end NFL edge rushers?
Green is a third-round pick from Illinois who does possess elite athleticism. His vertical jump of 35.5 inches at his pro day was tied for sixth best of any guard or center in the last 20 years, according to News records. His 40 time of 4.89 would be roughly in the top 10 of all combine results the past 20 years (of course, there was no combine this year). Why did he last to the third round? At 6-foot-1 7/8 and 305 with 32-inch arms, he doesn’t have ideal height or arm length for a center.
“He’s not the biggest guy, but his athleticism stood out,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. “His ability to make in-line blocks that others can’t make just because they can’t get there physically was very impressive.”
Green has mobility in pass protection, and expect the Steelers to get him out on the move in run blocking. The questions: How will he anchor against bull rushers? And can he quickly adjust on line calls Week 1?
With a rookie center playing his first NFL game on the road, expect the Bills to test the Steelers’ line communication with a lot of different pass-rush looks.
Pittsburgh is somewhat famous for getting by on the offensive line without “star” players. Yes, they had an elite center, Maurkice Pouncey, from 2010 to 2020. Yet in the past 20 years, the Steelers have invested only two picks in the top two rounds on an offensive tackle (Marcus Gilbert, a hit; and Mike Adams, a miss).
The Steelers won their last Super Bowl (in 2008) with an offensive line that included tackles Max Starks and Willie Colon, guards Darnell Stapleton and Chris Kemoeatu and center Justin Hartwig. Not the five blocks of granite. For their careers, those five combined for zero Pro Bowls. But Ben Roethlisberger was so great, it didn’t matter.
The Steelers’ ability to develop draft talent is unassailable. But on paper, this is not a bad first matchup for the Buffalo front four.
No. 32 CAY: The relevance of some of the GPS-related statistics available these days is questionable. This one is relevant: Roethlisberger ranked 32nd among all starting quarterbacks last year in “CAY” – Completed Air Yards – or the vertical yards past the line of scrimmage the moment the ball is caught. Big Ben’s average was just 4.6 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. (Josh Allen was sixth at 6.9 yards.)
Expect more of the same Sunday. Roethlisberger was the hardest-to-sack QB in the NFL. Are the Steelers going to trust their young line by letting the QB hold onto the ball?
“Last season, they were the best team in the league as far as getting the football out and neutralizing your defensive line by how quickly they get the ball out,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “So we've got to deal with that and try to get our hands up and try to get some batted balls. This is one of those games where sometimes your most effective pass rush is just being able to harass the quarterback.”
Steeler scheme: Look for the Steelers to use a lot more pre-snap shifting and motions at the snap under new offensive coordinator Matt Canada. All that shifting gives the offense a look at how the defense lines up vs. different fronts and forces the defense to do more communicating. Look for more play-action run fakes, too. Pittsburgh ranked last in the NFL last season in play-action usage (12%), according to Football Outsiders. The Steelers were on the lower end of offensive motion, too.
It will be interesting to see how much Canada uses two tight-end sets (12 personnel) because the Steelers invested a second-round pick in Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers' three receivers rank among the top five in the NFL by anyone’s estimation. Now Freiermuth can join veteran Eric Ebron in a two-TE set. Pittsburgh used 12 personnel only 12% of the time last year, tied for fourth fewest in the league.
The 30,000-foot view: This isn’t a knock on Pittsburgh fans because it’s only a reflection of human nature, but they are among the most spoiled in the NFL. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in 31 of the last 49 seasons. Roethlisberger entered the NFL in 2004 and never has experienced a losing season. Tomlin is 145-78-1 in the regular season. He’s tied for third-most wins among active coaches with Pete Carroll. Bill Belichick (280) and Andy Reid (221) are the top two.
Stats for the road: Pittsburgh blitzed Allen 27 times in last year’s game, the second-most blitzes Allen has seen in his career. It didn’t go well in the first half, with the offense producing just three points. But Allen was 5 of 5 vs. the blitz on two third-quarter TD drives. ... Cam Heyward (No. 97) gave the Bills’ offensive line fits. He had nine pressures on Allen and forced an interception. ... The Steelers’ defense is legit by any measure. On third downs, it will have eight first-round draft picks on the field. However, Pittsburgh played the second-easiest schedule of pass offenses in the NFL last season. The Steelers played 12 games against teams that finished in the bottom 12 in the league in passing.