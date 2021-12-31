PlayAction: Bills' defense is playing lights out on third and long

The Buffalo Bills are on track for their best season of third-down defense in more than two decades.
It’s the best showing in coordinator Leslie Frazier’s five-year Buffalo tenure and would be the best for the Bills since the 1999 team held foes to 31.3% conversions.
The Bills have been sensational on third and long. Opponents have converted just 15.5% on third and 7 or longer. That’s best in the league. Second is Tennessee at 17.6%, and New Orleans is the only other team lower than 20%. That speaks first to the Bills’ great coverage on the back end, led by safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.
It also bodes well for the playoffs – if the Bills can manage to play decent vs. the run and get teams in third and long, the way they did in New England last week.
“They're really well coached and they know what they're looking for, they know what they're asked to do,” Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said this week. “I think they got two safeties that are really underrated. The impact they have on most games, in Poyer and Hyde. ... The way their D-line plays, they roll multiple guys there. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano are two good inside backers as there are in the league. Talk about Poyer and Hyde. I don't think they get enough respect for how good they are. It’s a reason they're ranked in the top of the league.”
Worth billions. Maybe because Atlanta is an under-the-radar team, most average fans likely don’t realize Falcons coach Arthur Smith is the son of Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx Corp. Fred Smith’s estimated net worth is $14.6 billion, according to Forbes. Arthur Smith played guard in college for North Carolina, then got into coaching.
“Obviously, I’m very proud – I’ve been lucky,” Smith told reporter Paul Kuharsky when he became offensive coordinator with the Titans. “My dad has had a positive influence, but I’ve never mistaken his success as my success. He’s always told us, ‘Go earn your own success.’ Again, it’s the attitude. He’s the most humble man I’ve ever met, and that’s had an impact on me. He’s never been impressed with himself, I’m certainly not impressed with myself.”
Smith gave the Bills fits with his play-calling in the 2020 loss at Tennessee. He’s good at setting up plays for later in the game – or later in the same series. You see it sometimes the way his outside zone runs lead to bootlegs and other similar looking play-action.
Triple-threat beast. Cordarrelle Patterson is having the best season of his nine-year NFL career, with the help of Smith’s creativity. The 30-year-old running back ranks 11th among NFL running backs in yards from scrimmage at 1,102. He’s one of only two players with at least 500 yards both rushing and receiving. The Chargers’ Austin Ekeler, at 1,347 total yards, is the other. His 29.4-yard career kickoff return average ranks No. 3 all time, and his eight kickoff return TDs rank No. 1 all time (with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington).
But Patterson never got more than five touches a game on offense. This year he’s getting 13.5 touches a game, with 140 carries and 49 catches, both career highs. He has played 63% of his snaps at running back, 23% out wide and 13% in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.
“He’s a beast,” said Hyde. We came in together in ’13. I was in Green Bay, he was in Minnesota. So I’ve had a lot of games against him. I think our first game we played against each other he took an opening kickoff back 109 yards. I was the only person who had an opportunity to tackle him and I went to tackle him low and bounced right off him. I returned the favor by returning a punt, but that’s beside the point. . . . You really have to gang tackle him, because he’s electric with the ball in his hands.”
Hyde had a 93-yard punt return for a TD later in the game, won by the Packers, 44-31.
The 30,000-foot view. The Falcons are an example of a franchise that has failed to invest in the defensive line in the draft. No surprise that defense has ranked 20th or worse four straight years. Out of 12 potential picks in the first three rounds the past four years, just one (a late third-rounder in 2018) has gone to the front seven. In fact, Atlanta has drafted just one good defensive lineman in the first three rounds in the last 11 years (Vic Beasley). The jury is out on DE Marlon Davidson, a second-rounder last year. Atlanta has had just one top-10 defense in the last 22 years. . . . In 56 seasons, the Falcons have made the playoffs 14 times. Buffalo has 20 playoff seasons in 62 years (this year would be 21). . . . Matt Ryan is 36. The Falcons currently hold the 10th pick in the draft and may drop to 11th. There will be three to six teams picking ahead of them that need a quarterback. They have to keep Ryan for another year or two. His cap hit is $48 million next year with a dead cap hit of $40 million. Atlanta is only 24th in cap space for 2022 at $13 million, although much more can be created.
Defensive guru. Despite the bad rankings of the Atlanta defense, the Falcons’ defensive coordinator is outstanding, 72-year-old Dean Pees. He was Patriots defensive chief from 2006 to 2009 and Ravens defensive aide from 2010 to 2017. There is a “book” on Pees when it comes to blitzing. It depends on his confidence in his personnel and the opposition. He has ranked near the middle of the league most seasons in blitz rate. In the 30-17 loss to Tampa in Week 13, he went after Tom Brady, blitzing 16 times. They got a pick-six on a Brady screen pass on a blitz. Last week he blitzed Detroit’s Tim Boyle just twice. The guess is he will be very selective in blitzing Allen.
Stats for the road. From Bills stats aide Mike Haim, Stefon Diggs has 7,250 career yards, which puts him third most all-time on the list of wide receivers picked in the fifth round or later in their first seven seasons. No. 1 is sixth-rounder Antonio Brown (8,377). No. 2 is seventh-rounder Marques Colston (7,394), who Diggs could catch the next two weeks. No. 3 is Art Powell (6,643), an 11th-round pick, followed by Hall of Famer Bob Hayes (6,617), a seventh-rounder. . . . The Falcons are 7-2 in one-possession games. . . . The teams the Falcons have beaten have averaged just 4.5 wins, which is the weakest total of any team in the league.