PlayAction: Bills' defense is playing lights out on third and long

“He’s a beast,” said Hyde. We came in together in ’13. I was in Green Bay, he was in Minnesota. So I’ve had a lot of games against him. I think our first game we played against each other he took an opening kickoff back 109 yards. I was the only person who had an opportunity to tackle him and I went to tackle him low and bounced right off him. I returned the favor by returning a punt, but that’s beside the point. . . . You really have to gang tackle him, because he’s electric with the ball in his hands.”

The 30,000-foot view. The Falcons are an example of a franchise that has failed to invest in the defensive line in the draft. No surprise that defense has ranked 20th or worse four straight years. Out of 12 potential picks in the first three rounds the past four years, just one (a late third-rounder in 2018) has gone to the front seven. In fact, Atlanta has drafted just one good defensive lineman in the first three rounds in the last 11 years (Vic Beasley). The jury is out on DE Marlon Davidson, a second-rounder last year. Atlanta has had just one top-10 defense in the last 22 years. . . . In 56 seasons, the Falcons have made the playoffs 14 times. Buffalo has 20 playoff seasons in 62 years (this year would be 21). . . . Matt Ryan is 36. The Falcons currently hold the 10th pick in the draft and may drop to 11th. There will be three to six teams picking ahead of them that need a quarterback. They have to keep Ryan for another year or two. His cap hit is $48 million next year with a dead cap hit of $40 million. Atlanta is only 24th in cap space for 2022 at $13 million, although much more can be created.