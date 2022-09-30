PlayAction: Bills' D braces for battle of bigs; Ravens eschew three-WR sets

Eleven personnel has been the preferred mode of transportation for NFL offenses for a couple of decades.

Teams used three wide receivers – with one running back and one tight end (hence the 11 label) – on 61% of offensive plays leaguewide last season. The second most used group was two backs, one tight end and two receivers – “21 personnel” – at 21%.

The Baltimore Ravens are the outlier.

The Ravens are using a three-wide-receiver set on just 11.4% of their offensive plays, according to Buffalo News charting. It’s by far the lowest in the NFL.

More than 88% of the time, the Ravens use “big personnel” – a fullback on the field, or two tight ends, or three tight ends, or two backs and two tight ends.

It makes for an unusual challenge for Buffalo's defense.

“They’re definitely a unique system in the league,” said Bills linebacker Matt Milano. “They do a good job of getting your eyes different places, jetting guys, bringing players back (to block). So it’s being on your keys, and knowing what you’ve got to do within our scheme is very important.”

The Ravens still throw the ball a lot. They’re passing at 62%, a little above the league average.

Expect the Bills to stay in their nickel defense most of the time, because they love the versatility of slot cornerback Taron Johnson.

When the Ravens use two tight ends, they’re often in a passing formation. Mark Andrews, one of the top three tight ends in the NFL, caught 107 passes last year. He’s 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds and lines up as a slot receiver 70% of the time. Ditto for rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who is 6-4 and 241.

“They run it like 11 personnel,” Johnson said. “Just because they have big guys out there doesn’t mean they won’t spread it out and act like they’re wide receivers.”

Against New England last Sunday, the Ravens passed on 14 of 20 plays with two tight ends and one back on the field.

When they had a fullback on the field with two wide receivers, they passed on 12 of 23 plays.

The challenge for the defense is to stop the run with lighter personnel on the field, especially when the Ravens have a fullback in the game.

It’s one reason the Ravens are so good at breaking big runs. In 2020, they led the league with 31 runs of 20 or more yards. No other team had more than 21. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had 10 of them. So that's a lot of other big runs by backs, getting blocks from big people on the second level.

The Bills are second in the NFL against the run through three games. That ranking will be severely tested.

The use of 11 personnel in the league steadily climbed the past decade. In 2008, it was 34%, while two backs were used 23%, according to Pro Football Focus. By 2015, 11 personnel was up to 55%, while two tight ends was 21% and two backs was down to 8%.

QB power

One of the challenges the Ravens' run game presents is Jackson runs read-option plays in a greater variety of ways than anyone else in the league. Most of the time on a read-option, the ball either goes to the running back on a zone run between the tackles or the quarterback keeps it off tackle.

The Ravens will have Jackson fake a zone read handoff then keep it off guard, with a couple blockers pulling to pave the way for him. It’s a QB power run between the tackles.

“I can’t think of another quarterback in our league that does that,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “He’s going into the teeth of your defense playing the quarterback position – that’s what running backs do.”

“You just look at their run plays, and they’re adding another person to the run,” said Milano, referring to pulling plays designed to outnumber the defense at the point of attack. “So we have to get another person over there to fit it up. It’s definitely unconventional for us, but we’ve been working it a lot and I’m excited.”

Pancake Pat

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard is a unicorn. There is no player like him in the NFL. He’s 305 pounds but nimble on his feet.

Ricard was undrafted in 2017 out of Maine, where he played defensive tackle. In his first spring with the Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman asked him to take one snap at fullback. It was a stroke of genius. Ricard made a great block on the play, and it was included in the highlights for the team meeting the next day. He switched positions.

“He’s a huge person,” the Bills’ Johnson said. “It’s definitely a challenge, basically a D-tackle running at you. But I feel like I’m up for it.”

Ricard plays 64% of the snaps, about the same as San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk. No other fullback in the NFL plays more than 33% of the snaps.

The 30,000-foot view

John Harbaugh is in his 15th season as Ravens coach. His teams have made the playoffs nine times. Baltimore is fifth in wins (15), second in playoff wins (11) and third in home wins (82) since he took over in 2008. Great drafting is a hallmark of the Ravens’ organization. At the start of the season, Baltimore had the most drafted players on NFL rosters (62). The Ravens were tied for third in most drafted players on their own roster (34) and tied for second with the most homegrown players (45) on the roster (players drafted or originally signed by the team as free agents out of college).

Pass rush focus

If you’re not even, he’s leaving. Bills defensive ends have to keep that in mind Sunday. They can’t get too “deep” in the pocket and rush beyond Jackson. That will give him a free path to scramble out of the pocket.

“It’s a mobile quarterback game,” said defensive end A.J. Epenesa. “He looks at one or two reads and looks to run after that. It’s all about being disciplined in our rush, not getting too deep, and countering at the level so that he has no avenues of escape. That’s our biggest challenge, containing him.”

Stats for the road

First-round pick Rashod Bateman, who runs a 4.41-seconds 40 time, leads the NFL with a 28.3-yard catch average. ... Since 2010, the Ravens are 70-28 at home, third best in the league. ... The Ravens have elite players at three secondary spots in corners Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and safety Marcus Williams. Baltimore ranks No. 1 in average annual salary in secondary for 2022. ... Humphrey’s 12 forced fumbles since 2017 are tied for the most among active DBs. ... The Ravens probably will start rookie fourth-round pick Daniel Faalele at left tackle. At 6-8⅛ and 380, he is the heaviest player in the NFL. He was drafted to play right tackle. He's going to need help in pass protection.