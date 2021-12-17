PlayAction: Bills' center has a lot to talk about when he gets to line of scrimmage

Against Donald, the offensive line probably is going to slide in his direction a lot of the time in pass protection. That doesn’t mean all five guys slide in his direction. NFL teams rarely do that, because that would leave a running back to block a defensive end. It almost always means a half-slide in his direction. A lot of teams refer to that as a “jet” call. Three guys slide Donald’s way to pick up Donald and the defensive end, as well as the linebacker on that side (if he blitzes). Or maybe the running back is responsible for that linebacker. That leaves two offensive linemen to block man-to-man against the two defensive linemen on the other side in a five-man protection.

“The most popular protection, for terminology, is jet protection, which would be a half-slide protection, and it might be an R or an L word,” Wood said, referring to a three-man slide right or left. “This side of the line is man – they’re one on one. This side of the line is going to block the three most dangerous.”

During Wood’s Bills career, he was responsible for changes in protection calls, not the quarterback. But many veteran quarterbacks now take charge of the protection.