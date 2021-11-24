PlayAction: Bills can expect two-man coverage from Saints' quality secondary

“Lattimore, obviously everybody knows who he is, and whether he follows or doesn't follow Stef, we'll find out,” Josh Allen said. “But they’ve got playmakers all around that defense so we're gonna have our hands full and we got to put together a game plan and execute it.”

The Saints have shown the ability to make offenses be methodical.

New Orleans used two-man coverage a ton in the season-opening, 38-3 win over Green Bay. A lot of things went wrong for the Packers that day, including losing the turnover battle, 3-0. But the Packers were held to 186 passing yards.

P.J. Williams, a nickel safety/cornerback, beat Tom Brady for a 40-yard interception for a touchdown out of two-man coverage four weeks ago. He was deep safety on the weak side, and he cheated up to undercut a crossing pass for the Bucs’ Chris Godwin. Allen will have to watch for that.

The Saints’ defense is not impenetrable. It ranks 22nd against the pass and 14th on third downs. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan passed for 343 yards vs. the Saints three weeks ago. New Orleans could be missing edge rusher Marcus Davenport, who leads the team in sacks with 5.5. He hasn’t practiced due to a shoulder injury.