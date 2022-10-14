PlayAction: Bills aim to block out Chiefs' dazzling 'eye candy' in red zone

The latest product to come out of the laboratory of mad red-zone scientist Andy Reid was a trick play the Kansas City Chiefs foisted on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the shotgun formation and feigned confusion before the snap, pointing to something off left tackle. Meanwhile, tight end Noah Gray came in motion, took the snap from center and scored on a 1-yard plunge. It was such a neat play, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel copied it last week, using Durham Smythe to score from under center against the New York Jets.

So it goes in the red zone for the Chiefs. It is hard to stop Kansas City, especially inside the 5-yard line, because of all of the fake motions, jet sweeps and “eye candy” Reid plugs into his play designs.

Kansas City leads the NFL this season in scoring inside the red zone, with 18 touchdowns and four field goals in 23 trips inside the 20, also the most in the league. If the Buffalo Bills’ defense can get, say, two red-zone stops by forcing field goals in Sunday’s showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, that might be enough to secure a victory. It won’t be easy.

The most famous low-red-zone trick play Reid pulled came in the 2019 Super Bowl, when four Chiefs backfield players did a simultaneous pirouette to the right. Running back Damien Williams took a direct snap and ran 4 yards up the middle. Reid took it from a play Michigan used against Southern California in the 1948 Rose Bowl.

How will the Bills contend with Kansas City’s trickeration?

“I would say all that eye candy, that’s for y’all to talk about,” said Bills safety Damar Hamlin, referring to media and fans. “My eyes are on my keys. I read and react. That’s all I’m focused on. I’m worried about my part in this defense. If you have 11 people’s eyes in the right place doing their job, you should be able to execute the defense. I won’t be too caught up in all that.”

“We have to execute our assignments and make sure our eyes are in the right place,” agreed Taron Johnson. “Make sure we’re making and communicating the correct calls.”

Reid talked about his love for drawing up red-zone trick plays before the Super Bowl two years ago.

“We try to have fun with it the best we can, and everybody contributes,” Reid said. “I’ve got some really good coaches, assistant coaches ... I’ve got players that have chipped in on plays. They have a blast with it. So I’ve always encouraged that, throughout my career, and I don’t want to stop because I’m old. I want to keep that going and try to do it a little bit better, so that’s what we do. We try to stay creative and try to have some fun with it."

Mahomes has 15 touchdown passes this year, and 13 have come inside the 10-yard line. Nine are inside the 5.

Some of the reasons the Chiefs are so good in the red zone:

• Travis Kelce is the best receiving tight end in football. The Chiefs do things to take advantage of Kelce’s elite short-area quickness, like stop/start routes. In the win over Tampa, Kelce ran a 5-yard hitch against zone defense, but it wasn’t a hitch. He hesitated, got coverage linebacker Lavonte David flat-footed, then skipped – kept going across the middle – for a 16-yard touchdown.

• Against man coverage, they get Kelce wide open sometimes with legal “picks.” They’ll run two shallow crossers – a “mesh” concept – with one or two guys running interference for Kelce. He scored this way on an 8-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Kelce scored three of his four TDs Monday on crossing routes.

• Get five into the pass pattern. They like to leak the running back out through the middle of the line, where the defense loses track of him. Clyde Edwards-Helaire did this for touchdowns against blitzes by both Baltimore and Arizona.

• Shovel passes. It’s another misdirection, with Mahomes throwing underhanded to a motion man coming across after the snap behind the line of scrimmage.

How hard is it to stop? Since 2018, Mahomes has 54 TDs and one interception inside the 5-yard line.

The 30,000-foot view

Kansas City felt the price of success this offseason. The Chiefs’ top five most expensive players on the cap cost $107 million, led by Mahomes’ $35.8 million. By comparison, the Bills’ top five cap hits cost $59 million, headed by Josh Allen’s $16.3 million. That’s part of the reason Kansas City had to bid goodbye to star receiver Tyreek Hill and quality defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward.

Pride of South Park

Buffalo native Jody Fortson, a graduate of South Park High School, is in his fourth year with the Chiefs and is making an impact. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end has two catches, both for touchdowns – a 1-yarder vs. Arizona and a 10-yarder vs. Tampa Bay. He’s averaging 15 snaps a game. After spending 2019 and 2020 on the Chiefs'. practice squad, he got to play in five games last season and caught five passes. Fortson caught only one TD pass his senior year at South Park. In his senior year at Valdosta State in 2018, he had 14 catches and three TDs in helping the Georgia school win the NCAA Division II national title. His size and length – he has an 83-inch wingspan – helped him get a chance with the Chiefs. He’s another red-zone target who won’t be easy for the Bills to cover.

“I think what you’ve seen with Jody is when he’s one-on-one, and he has a guy behind him, you can kind of give him that chance, and I’ve kind of built that trust with him now,” Mahomes said.

Comeback kids

Mahomes has nine fourth-quarter comebacks in the last four-plus seasons and 10 game-winning drives, counting playoffs. Allen has eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 12 game-winning drives over the same stretch.

Reid on the Chiefs’ never-out-of-it attitude: “It starts with Pat. There’s not panic if you get behind. You don’t want to be behind. But if you’re there, he’s not panicking, which would send a message to the other guys, really the rest of the team, that you’re in trouble. But the guys always feel like they’re in it with the way he handles himself.”

Stats for the road

Mahomes is 54-14 as a starter. He was blitzed 12% of dropbacks last year, according to Football Outsiders. No other QB was blitzed under 20%. Allen was blitzed 21% last year, according to News charting. Don’t expect the Bills to blitz Mahomes on Sunday. But look for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to go after Allen more than he did in the divisional playoff, when he sent five or more eight times. ... These two are hard to sack. Mahomes has ranked top five four straight years in lowest sack rate. Allen is top-seven three straight years in lowest sack rate. ... The reason the Chiefs usually rank top-five in RPOs is because they see so much zone coverage from opponents. ... Look for No. 2 tight end Gray to get a third of the snaps so he can help left tackle Orlando Brown block on the edge.