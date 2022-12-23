PlayAction: Alternate call sheets are ready if Bills' Ken Dorsey needs them

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said he again will have a second play-call sheet ready in case of horrible weather conditions this week in Chicago.

He had one prepared for Saturday’s game against Miami but didn’t need it.

The wind was a mere 9 mph and the snow held off until the late stages of the Bills’ 32-29 victory. This Saturday might be a different story if the winds are bad at Soldier Field. Sunday’s forecast called for a 12-degree temperature and winds of 10 to 20 mph in Chicago, which might inhibit passing.

“We'll do the same thing just so we're not putting ourselves in tough situations,” Dorsey said. “For last week, if there was snow accumulating on the ground, certain cuts with the receivers and tight ends we didn't want to make, you know, in fear of going down and throwing the ball to a DB or something like that. So we really just took our game plan that we had, and then we just cut out certain things and just had those in case we needed it for footing reasons moreso than anything. We didn't need that one. We just used our base game plan, obviously because the footing was good and then even at the end there when the snow was accumulating, it wasn't enough to affect the footing.

“We always try and make sure we've got those contingency plans if it's a high-wind game,” Dorsey said. “We'll do the same thing and have a separate game plan if the wind’s affecting us so we can go to those things that we feel better about in the wind. So, we'll always try to do that typically by the end of the week. Off of one game plan, we might have four or five different things, separate game plans, if we have personnel issues or if we have weather issues or whatever.”

Dorsey acknowledged that the Bills can stick with the regular game plan in some bad conditions because of Josh Allen’s arm strength.

“I equate it back to the New England game last year here when it was really windy,” Dorsey said, referring to the Week 13 game that featured winds of 27-35 mph and gusts of 40 mph. “We were like 'Oh, well, we got to come out and give big-people personnel and run the ball on everything.' And we really kind of struggled with it. And then we made the adjustment.”

After running 13 of the first 20 plays, former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll called 23 passes in the second half. The Bills lost, 14-10, but Allen passed for 145 yards while New England’s Mac Jones passed for 18 yards.

“Dabs did a great job of making that adjustment as the game went on to now spreading it out and throwing it a little bit more, and just trusting Josh,” Dorsey said. “And that's when we really started to move the ball a little bit better in that game. Now, obviously, it didn't work out for us, but I thought that was a great lesson for us that he does have that ability to play in multiple different elements, whether it's windy, rainy, snow, whatever it might be. So, I think that's a big advantage for us to be able to do those different things that keep us balanced instead of forcing us into a one-dimensional game.”

“Having that experience in the wind,” Allen said of the 40 mph game, “and obviously playing in Laramie (Wyo.) for a few years, I feel comfortable in that type of situation.”

Allen was taking the cold forecast in stride.

“This one's gonna be chilly, but after a certain degree, you don't really feel the difference,” he said. “I think under 10 degrees, it's just cold. I don't know how else to describe it. But, again, we know certain things to keep our bodies warm and our equipment staff does such a good job of making sure that we have the right tools and equipment to keep warm on the sidelines.”

The 30,000-foot view

The Bears pushed the re-set button hard this year. They traded their three best defensive players – edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith. They didn’t get a ton for them – a second and a sixth (for Mack), a fourth (for Quinn) and a second and a fifth (for Smith). They have 12 picks in April. They unloaded a ton of salary.

Chicago has a record $91.7 million in dead cap space this year, according to Spotrac.com. That’s 45% of their cap, by The News’ count the highest percentage ever. In 2018 when Brandon Beane ate up contracts to get the Bills in good cap shape, the Bills led the league with $70.3 million in dead cap money, which was 39% of the cap that year.

The upside is the Bears will lead the NFL next March in cap space for 2023, currently with $121 million in space. They currently hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, which could land them Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. The Bears could be in great shape in the NFC North soon, because they might soon have the best quarterback in the division in Justin Fields. Aaron Rodgers turns 40 next year. With the right moves, the Bears could be a contender in 2024.

Screens, deep shots

The Bills’ offense averages 40 passes a game, sixth most in the league. The Bears’ offense averages 21.5 passes a game, fewest in the league.

When the Bears do pass, they rely on run-pass option plays, screen passes and deep shots.

The Bears rank No. 1 in the NFL in percentage of passes that are screens (22%), according to Pro Football Focus. Expect Chicago to repeatedly test the tackling of the Bills’ defensive backs with bubble screens.

"We definitely get screened a lot," safety Jordan Poyer said. "So, it's always something that we expect going into each week. So, receiver screens, bubble screens, RPOs is definitely part of their offense. And again, it's ran through Justin. So us being able to contain him, being able to get their backs down, and forcing them into situations that they don't want to be in and then we got to take advantage of our opportunities."

Fields ranks No. 2 among NFL starters in percentage of attempts that go deep (17.2%) – 20-plus yards down field. Fields' completion percentage on deep throws is 36%. That deep game might be hindered by gusty wind conditions.

Stats for the road

Allen has thrown 27 TD passes "on the run" since the start of the 2020 season, surpassing Patrick Mahomes (26) for most in the NFL in that span, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. ... Fields converted a second-and-27 situation last week by scrambling for 39 yards. ... Bears rookie left tackle Braxton Jones is a fifth-round pick from FCS Southern Utah. He gives up a lot of ground on bull rushes. The Bears run a lot of double-chips to help their tackles in pass protection, but it takes receivers out of the pass pattern. ... The coldest game in Bills history was the divisional-round playoff in the 1993 season against the Raiders. It was 0 degrees with a wind chill of minus-32. ... If the Bills win Saturday, it will give them six non-Sunday wins this season and make them the first team with that total since the 1962 Boston Patriots.