PlayAction: A slight dip in RPOs could help Bills' O-line fire off ball

The Buffalo Bills are adept at run-pass option plays.
Put the ball in Josh Allen’s hands and let him make a play. It's a good strategy.
On an RPO, Allen reads a “conflict defender,” a safety or linebacker. If that player is leaning toward the run, Allen can pull the ball out of the running back’s hands and pass. If that player is backing up into coverage, Allen can hand the ball off. In theory, the Bills have a numbers advantage either way the defense plays it, especially when it’s zone coverage. Allen is counting the defenders in the box and making a play.
Yet are the Bills getting a little tipsy on RPOs? It’s a worthy question given the team’s struggles to run the ball.
There are pros and cons to any strategy.
One potential downside on RPOs is the offensive linemen might not fire off the ball with the same explosiveness and physical style because if they get too far off the line of scrimmage and the QB decides to throw, they could be illegally downfield.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll essentially acknowledged the trade-off in response to a News question this week.
“Yeah, that's an interesting question,” Daboll said. “They're so much in vogue, particularly, obviously, in the college game, and now kind of influxed here into the National Football League. You know, you teach it similar to a run. You have to be mindful of where you're at, but again, sometimes those are going to be close calls. When you have a run-pass option ... you're trying to get the best of both worlds."
“Probably a little bit different, though, than necessarily a direct run or something like that, no question about it,” Daboll said in the way the offensive lineman fires off the ball.
Everybody runs RPOs. Kansas City has been among the league leaders the past three years, making it harder to play zone coverage against the Chiefs. If you man up on the receiver, the quick, easy RPO throw isn't as available.
The Bills last year ran them on 9% of their plays, which ranked 12th in the league. This year, the Bills are up to 18% of their plays, fourth in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The league average is 9%.
We’re talking about the Bills running it five or six more times a game than average.
|TOP NFL RPO TEAMS
2021 SEASON
|Rk
|Team
|Rate
|1
|Arizona
|22.5%
|2
|Kansas City
|19.4%
|3
|Miami
|18.2%
|4
|Buffalo
|18.1%
|5
|Green Bay
|18.0%
|Source: Pro Football Focus
RPOs are good. Daboll obviously is fully aware of their pros and cons. But the Bills need better run blocking from the line.
Maybe the place to cut down on them is in the red zone. Give the Bills' offensive line a little more ability to “play nasty,” call a base run play and let them fire off the ball.
Third and short. The Bills rank third best in the NFL in third-down conversions at 48% success. This is despite the fact the Bills are near the bottom on third-and-1 and third-and-2 situations.
The Bills have run successfully on third and 1 on 4 of 9 tries (44%). It’s a small sample size. But only the Rams, Bengals and Falcons have a worse percentage. The league average success rate running on third and 1 is 72.5%. Overall, the Bills are 7 of 14 on third and 1. The league average is 70%. Only the Bengals have a lower success rate.
Trade revisited. Former Bills guard Wyatt Teller this week was signed by Cleveland to a four-year extension worth $14.2 million a year, making him the No. 4 paid guard in the NFL, according to Spotrac.com. The Bills traded Teller in August 2019 to the Browns for fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020. Was it a big mistake to let Teller go, given the struggle of Bills guards this season? That’s a tough argument to make. The Bills used the fifth-rounder as part of the Stefon Diggs trade. They used the sixth-rounder to pick kicker Tyler Bass. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane viewed Teller as expendable because he wanted more draft-capital flexibility in 2020 and he had two veterans at guard (Jon Feliciano and Quinton Spain) in front of a young quarterback. And, the Bills had just invested a high second-round pick in then-tackle Cody Ford. The Bills probably did undervalue Teller. But they made great use of the draft picks they received. If you want to second guess an element of the move, the obvious call is to question the drafting of Ford. You can’t hit ‘em all.
The 30,000-foot view. The Jets are set up to fast-track their rebuilding process in next year’s draft – if they can hit on picks. New York has two first-round picks, two second-rounders, one third, two fourths and two fifths in 2022. The extra first-rounder came from Seattle in the trade of safety Jamal Adams. The extra second-rounder came from Carolina in the trade of quarterback Sam Darnold. The Adams deal was a one-step-forward, one-step-back move, similar to the one made by Miami when it unloaded safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh. Yes, the Jets got a prime pick, but they’re still in dire need of a top-line safety. Are they likely to pick one as good as Adams in an upcoming draft? The Jets also are seventh in cap space for next year, at $56 million, according to Spotrac.
Big No. 91. The Jets hit a triple with a waiver wire pickup in 2019. They claimed defensive end John Franklin-Myers, waived by the Los Angeles Rams, and he missed the ’19 season due to injury. Franklin-Myers was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2018 with a big body at 6-foot-4 and 288 pounds. He has developed into a physical force on the edge. He has four sacks and 28 pressures this season. The Jets last month gave him a four-year, $55 million contract extension. He draws comparisons with 49ers star Arik Armstead. It may be tough for the Bills to run wide to the right vs. No. 91 on Sunday.
“Love JFM, love his mindset, love the way he comes to work every day,” said Jets coach Robert Saleh. “When you look at the way we play defense, we use him the same way we used Arik. He’s dominant over the tight end, just a real challenge for those guys in one-on-one situations. And he has some wiggle to him in the pass rush.”
The Bills had some trouble with pass-offs on stunts in Jacksonville. One thing Saleh liked to do in San Francisco is have a bigger defensive end slam into the guard – ear-hole him, so to speak – and have the inside rusher loop around the tackle. We may see that with Franklin-Myers on Sunday.
Stats for the road. Saleh was known as a heavy Cover 3 defensive coordinator during San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl in 2019. The Jets are running a lot of man coverage – 44%, according to ESPN – this year. But with their best defensive back, safety Marcus Maye, out for the season due to an Achilles injury last week, will the Jets be willing to play a lot of man coverage vs. the Bills? I’d be surprised. ... Jets QB Mike White went 21-21 as a starter in college at South Florida and Western Kentucky. He ran a spread, Air Raid offense at WKU with a lot of first-read throws and checkdowns. That’s what he has done best with the Jets the past two weeks. He completed 37 passes vs. the Bengals and 30 of them were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. ... If Tremaine Edmunds can’t play, the Bills may want to go back to the dime defense (6 DBs) they used in Kansas City. The Jets have spread it out more the past two weeks and should get starting WR Corey Davis back. New York has used a four-wide set 13% the last two weeks, and the two-TE set is down from 32% to 18%.