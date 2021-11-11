PlayAction: A slight dip in RPOs could help Bills' O-line fire off ball

Stats for the road. Saleh was known as a heavy Cover 3 defensive coordinator during San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl in 2019. The Jets are running a lot of man coverage – 44%, according to ESPN – this year. But with their best defensive back, safety Marcus Maye, out for the season due to an Achilles injury last week, will the Jets be willing to play a lot of man coverage vs. the Bills? I’d be surprised. ... Jets QB Mike White went 21-21 as a starter in college at South Florida and Western Kentucky. He ran a spread, Air Raid offense at WKU with a lot of first-read throws and checkdowns. That’s what he has done best with the Jets the past two weeks. He completed 37 passes vs. the Bengals and 30 of them were within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. ... If Tremaine Edmunds can’t play, the Bills may want to go back to the dime defense (6 DBs) they used in Kansas City. The Jets have spread it out more the past two weeks and should get starting WR Corey Davis back. New York has used a four-wide set 13% the last two weeks, and the two-TE set is down from 32% to 18%.