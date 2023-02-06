Kam Nedd has the picture and more than a thousand words to tell an unexpected tale of his day photographing the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

Nedd, the manager of photography for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was primarily there to capture Jags QB Trevor Lawrence's first Pro Bowl experience. He ended up with a lot of photos of the AFC team after Lawrence's 45-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, thanks to the Bills receiver.

Nedd was the photographer whose camera Diggs grabbed to take photos of his AFC teammates celebrating. The AFC sideline emptied as players headed to the end zone once it became clear what Diggs was doing.

"I was surprised because I didn't see him coming," Nedd told The News. "I was focused on our player (Trevor) after the play and so Diggs kinda caught me off guard as I was switching lenses to get the celebration.

"I’ve seen him do the camera celly in a game before so I knew what he was trying to do in the moment."

Given the cost of those cameras, Nedd would not have been wrong to be concerned with Diggs using them as a prop. Nedd worked for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, Diggs' last season with the team.

"Since we know each other, I didn't think much of handing him the camera in the moment," Nedd said.

Watch Bills' Stefon Diggs in Pro Bowl games: Good, bad and ugly Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs experienced a bit of everything during the first Pro Bowl Games on Sunday in Las Vegas.

As AFC teammates piled into the end zone, it was apparent the camera wasn't going to produce what Diggs was expecting. Nedd quickly jumped up and handed Diggs a different camera.

"That 400 mm wasn’t gonna give him the shot he wanted so I let him use a wider 24-70 lens to get the group shot," Nedd said. "The final shot came out pretty cool."

On the Jaguars' Instagram, there is an image of Nedd showing Diggs the images labeled "The Shooter," and then one of the photos labeled "The Shot." The caption is, "Diggs does it all," with a camera emoji.

The post had nearly 48,000 likes and more than 300 comments, many from photographers noting the cost of the cameras.

"Just dropping multi thousand dollar lenses/cameras like nothing," one read.