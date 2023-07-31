The Philadelphia Eagles will wear their throwback Kelly green uniforms against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, the team announced Monday.

They also will wear the uniforms against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

The return of the Kelly green has been much anticipated in Philadelphia for years, with fans lining up at 4 a.m. Monday at Lincoln Financial Field before the 9 a.m. on-sale time for the uniforms in the team's pro shop.

The uniforms will be unveiled on social media on Saturday night.

The New York Jets also have announced they will be wearing their "New York Sack Exchange," throwbacks for Sept. 11 season opener against the Bills.