Peyton Manning yells 'Go Bills' during 'Saturday Night Live' segment
Peyton Manning yells 'Go Bills' during 'Saturday Night Live' segment

  • Updated
Peyton Manning

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. 

 Associated Press

Peyton Manning endeared himself to Bills fans by ending his appearance on "Saturday Night Live's" "Weekend Update" with a "Go Bills."

Manning, the legendary quarterback, was introduced as appearing to provide his comments on last week's games and then reveals that he instead binge-watched season two of "Emily in Paris." Manning joked he had an hour to kill and got sucked into the entire season.

"You could have watched Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterback duels in history," Colin Jost said. 

Manning, now wearing a red beret, replies, "Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do, that's what people expected me to do. But if I've learned anything from watching Emily, it's to follow my passions and always be true to myself."

After wrapping up with a "Go Bills," he then says to Jost over music and applause, "They're still in it, right?"

Well, that had to hurt a bit. 

Here is the full appearance:

